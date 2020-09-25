The Creative Process: The Story of Pakistani Sound Designer Kashif Ejaz

“I’ve been fascinated with music since childhood. I used to listen to music on my Walkman and I enjoyed the different aspects of music and sound, especially in the foreign bands. On the other hand, although it was really good, I always felt there was something missing in our local music. I wondered what it was. Do we lack music skills or the technical aspect of sound production? Later, I figured out it was the latter,” says Kashif Ejaz , a young yet hugely talented and experienced Pakistani sound designer.

Ejaz’s fascination with sound grew with age. And the attention to detail and a focus on the production aspects of sound and music led him to pursuing a career in this field. Over the last 18 years or so, he has served as a sound designer, recording engineer and supervising sound editor for various renowned local and international companies, and has recorded and designed sound effects for all types of media.

Ejaz has worked with renowned musicians and bands such as Ali Zafar, Noori and Hadiqa Kiyani and on many big projects such as Bol, Moor, and Teefa in Trouble, Churails, and the 2012 Hollywood film Zero Dark Thirty.

Kashif Ejaz with Ahmad Daham on his visit to Pakistan © Kashif Ejaz

What particularly interests him is recording ‘ foleys ’ – a term for the everyday sounds we hear, from footsteps on gravel to waterdrops on a windowsill. For Ejaz, recording foleys is an extremely difficult task.

“It is critical to record them, of how one is walking, the type of shoes one’s wearing, the location, the surface, everything has to be taken into consideration. Then we process the recorded sound so that it fits perfectly. You don’t want it to pop out of the background or else the entire attention is then diverted to the footsteps.”

Ejaz tries to use original props most of the time but sometimes they are not easily available. He recalls a past project in which he had to produce the sound of a rifle shot using wooden nun-chucks.

Kashif Ejaz with filmmaker Lara Lee © Carol

Fundamentally, for Ejaz, the perfect sound design is “when you can hear a sound but it doesn’t call attention to itself.”

“There is always a margin to cheat, but to do that, you should know what you are doing. Although you can cheat with things like these, it’s always better to use original sounds.”

Being a sound designer is a creative process and one should be a good listener. With millions of sounds in our environment – from the traffic and the soft whispers in cinema halls to the rattle of cutlery on the dinner table – we almost stop hearing them as everything blends into the background. As someone working professionally with sound, one starts paying attention to every little whisper, thud or scratch.

Noticing sounds almost becomes a second nature for Kashif Ejaz © Shoaib Ali

Grammy-winner Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, who’s also her music producer, once revealed how the brother-sister duo has incorporated strange sounds – from brain-bleeding buzz of the dentist’s drill to the music that plays when you press the street-crossing button in Australia - in Eilish’s songs. Similarly, for Ejaz, noticing sounds almost becomes a second nature.

“When I’m not at work, I tend to notice every person and the sound of their gestures and movement. Sometimes unconsciously, I think of how certain things sounds, for example a door, footsteps, etc. You start noticing everything automatically with time; they become a part of your life once you’re in this field.”

Just like any other skill, one has to keep practicing to get better at sound design and production. One thing that Ejaz usually does is that he downloads his favorite movie trailer, commercial or a video clip from any movie. “And I design my own sound over it. As a sound designer, this helps understand the hurdles and the problems one encounters during the process, prepare for them, and find creative solutions.”

Recording foleys is an extremely difficult task - Kashif Ejaz. © Faisal Rafi

To him, the style varies according to the project. It requires many discussions, brain storming and template designing which brings everyone on the same page. “As soon as I get the project, my mind starts coming up with different ideas.” He speaks about sampling the sound according to the scene: at low levels to create a sense of danger, at high levels for discomfort and tension.

In all assignments, there is a lot of margin to play with sound and once you are in the field, your creative side takes over and things happen on their own. Kashif Ejaz

However, in any production, it’s rare that the sound department receives the same attention that the camera or any other department does. It’s every sound person’s gripe. In his long career, the multi-faceted producer has had the opportunity to work with senior filmmakers as well as the up-and-comers. Ejaz notes the difference.

Kashif Ejaz uses original props most of the time. © Kashif Ejaz

“The young filmmakers are more appreciative. They are aware of the importance of sound as they’ve gained some knowledge about it in universities. They are aware of the technicalities and they tend to do more discussions about the dos and the don’ts prior to working on something,” he says. “They’re focused, concerned and also provide feedback but many people usually aren’t concerned and lack interest in sound.”

Yet, he credits veterans like Jami Mahmood who give “a lot of attention to this department.”

With a long list of projects under his belt, none might be bigger than the Hollywood production Zero Dark Thirty. Ejaz had the opportunity of working under the renowned Swedish sound designer Paul Ottosson, who won the Oscar for Best Sound Editing for the 2012 film.

“I received an email from Paul Ottosson. He wanted me to design sounds of Karachi in Zero dark Thirty; he asked if I could do the job or if I could recommend someone. I didn’t know much about him so when I looked him up, I got to know who he actually was. The entire IMDB was full of his work.”

“I got a little nervous and emailed him back that I could do it. He gave me the list of sounds he required. I made all the preparations, lined up all the recordings, edited them and then sent him the final versions. He also mentioned in one of his interviews that he had hired a sound designer in Pakistan.”

Kashif Ejaz with Ali Hamza, Kami and Rakae in Abbottabad © Kashif Ejaz

Ejaz sees a growing interest towards sound in the younger breed of filmmakers in Pakistan, but he feels improving our work to match the international standards is a long bridge to cross. He concludes the interview with a suggestion to film students aiming to pursue a career in sound design.