The Finalists of Red Bull Flick Pakistan

What started off as the virtual equivalent of the Battle of the Blackwater has come down to the last eight surviving teams. From hundreds of CS:GO players in the country, only eight remain who will compete to be crowned the grand winners of the first-ever 2v2 CS:GO tournament of Pakistan, Red Bull Flick.

After the two qualifiers held in the last couple of weeks, eight finalists crushed their enemies and stand tall, waiting to face off against each other in the finals, to be held on December 26, 2020; which will go live on BSPORTS.

The finalists are publicccc, SUPER2, MIP-2, fr0nk and tr0nk, Skinnybois, Boomers, AllFiredUp & CPLF. All presented a fine show of weapons mastery, perfect aim, good team communication and map understanding, and using hiding and sneaking spots.

As we move towards the finale next weekend, here is all you need to know about the finalists, in case you are yet to decide who to cheer for in the Red Bull Flick tournament.

1. BOOMERS

One of the top competitions in the tournament, Boomers possess a master weapon: PokemoN. Although he is ranked 27th in the country, PokemoN is one of the top CS:GO players around and has won international tournaments representing Pakistan.

Saad PokemoN Ahmad - Team Boomers © Anum Naseer

He has played in 4544 matches and maintained his win rate at 53%. His longest streak is of 14 straight wins. He came into 2v2 CS:GO tournament after his last 4 wins in 5v5 CS:GO. His average knockout ratio is 1.23 per match, and 59% of his shots are headshots. PokemoN leaves no enemy standing with his quick reaction time.

His teammate ‘soulM8’ is also a pro, with 54% wins in 4200 matches. He has also won his last four matches in 5v5 CS:GO and came into Red Bull Flick with the same flow to keep winning and made it to the final. His longest winning streak is 19 matches with 1.29 knockouts per match, and 60% of the shots begin headshots.

'SoulM8' - Muhammad Usman - Team Boomers © Anum Naseer

2. PUBLICCCC/TEAM FURIOUS

This team boasts a combination of Lahore and Karachi. The Lahore-based ‘Jivix’ is ranked 7th in Pakistan and comes with his 54% win-rate out of his 1766 matches. His longest winning streak is 11 matches. He averages 1.34 knocks per match and 51% of his shot are aimed at the head.

'Jivix' - Muhammad Ali - Team Furious © Anum Naseer

His Karachi-based teammate Zaryab is a great supporting hand in the 2v2 matches. Showcasing his gallery shooting mastery, he knows where and how to get a perfect aim, no matter where the opponent is.

'Zaryab' - Zaryab Shahid - Team Furious © Anum Naseer

3. SUPER2/ THE SUPER 2

This team has one of the finest killing machines in ‘HSB’. His average kill per match is 1.4, with 48% of the kills from headshots. He has played 2920 matches and won 57% of them. His longest winning streak is 13. In the qualifying rounds of 2v2, he was seen taking some incredible aims.

'HSB' - Abdul Haseeb - Team The Super 2 © Anum Naseer

His teammate ‘Musab’ was seen taking some of the most awe-inspiring quick TEC-9 headshots and showed complete dominance on the maps.

'Musab' - Musab Taufique - Team The Super 2 © Anum Naseer

4. MIP-2/THE AMIGOS

This team might not have the top 10 players of Pakistan, but the combined experience of ‘LOkiiiiigod’ and ‘BlisTerrrr’ provided them enough ammo to rage through their opponents and catapulted them into the finals.

LOkiiiiigod has played 5145 matches with a win ratio of 50% and a winning streak of 11 matches. His average kill per match is 1.15 and headshots make up 54% of his kills.

'LOkiiiiigod' - Daniyal Lakhani - Team The Amigos © Anum Naseer

BlisTerrrr, on the other hand, is ranked 159th in Pakistan, but he has surely got a hold of the 2v2 format. His grasp of the maps and locations shows his determination to win the Red Bull Flick finals and increase his ranking.

'BlisTerrrr' - Sudais Asif - Team The Amigos © Anum Naseer

He has played 2734 matches in 5v5 format with a 50% win-rate and a winning streak of 10 straight matches. With an average of 1.05 kills per match, 47% of his shots are aimed at the head.

5. ALLFIREDUP

This team contains players in the top 50 rankings. They may not be the most experienced team in the tournament, but they more than make up for it with their skills and ranking, and they made full use of it to book their berth in the grand finale.

‘hadaL’ is ranked 34th in Pakistan, has played 1792 matches with a winning rate of 53%. His longest streak is of 10 consecutive wins and he has an average of 1.42 kill per match and 45% headshots.

'hadaL' - Shahzeb Younis - Team AllFiredUp © Anum Naseer

‘HATZ’, on the other hand, has played 1219 matches and won 55% of them. He came to Red Bull Flick with three recent wins in 5v5 format, whereas he has a winning streak of 12 matches. With the average headshots at 48% and the killing ratio of 1.23 per match, he showcases great crossfire skills.

'HATZ' - Muhammad Uzair - Team AllFiredUp © Anum Naseer

6. FR0NK AND TR0NK

This team is not popular on FACEIT, but they immediately raised eyebrows in the 2v2 format in Red Bull Flick. ‘Widelity’ who ranks at 152nd came in the tournament with his last five wins in 5v5 format. His average kill ratio per match in his 1566 5v5 matches played is 1.48 while the headshot average is 41%. He has won 51% of his matches.

'Widelity' - Faraz Abro - Team Fr0nk and Tr0nk © Anum Naseer