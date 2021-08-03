The Freestyle Football Frenzy Soars in Pakistan

From Backheels to stepovers, every freestyle football move today stuns the crowd in a country that has always been cricket-crazy. Soccer may be one of the popular sports in Pakistan, but freestyle football had never been in Pakistan's 'tricktionary' back in 2013 – the year when Haider Lucky used to do it.

Participant showing his tricks at Red Bull Street Style 2012 - Islamabad © Yousaf Fayyaz/Red Bull Content Pool

While the world's best stadiums echoed roars and cheers for talented freestylers, this Pakistani freestyle footballer faced mockery and ridicule over his 'alien' moves. After all, he was up for a crowd that fancied street monkey performances and reptile wrestling.

It was partly his passion that kept him going, but Haider also knew that he's almost a decade ahead of his time. Some people are just lucky, while others have to make do with skills and talent. Haider was blessed in the skill department, and with the stage name 'Lucky,' odds were remarkably in his favor.

Haider set out to be recognized as the best freestyle footballer in Pakistan. It was quite an ambitious goal, but he was smart enough to understand the stiff competitive landscape.

"I started playing football early on in life. What would a growing kid do with a football with him all the time? You guessed it – I started doing tricks. I didn't really know what I was doing – it was just a play for me. Anything extraordinary I did with the ball gave me joy," says Haider as he effortlessly tosses the ball around with knee-stalls and crossovers.

All he needed was some TV exposure. It all made sense when he saw Ronaldo on the TV doing tricks that inspired him more. He tried mimicking his moves, but with no internet access, he had no idea what this skill set actually was and what potential it offers.

"Like every other football lover, Ronaldo was my favorite, too. So, I tried to copy him when I watched him on TV," Haider recalls some sweet memories from his past.

Red Bull Street Style helped Lucky recognize freestyling as an artform © Yousaf Fayyaz/Red Bull Content Pool

Haider's hobby turned into a passion when he saw Red Bull Street Style videos. "I used to do different tricks, but I didn't know it was an artform – an officially recognized sport. Plus, I had no idea Red Bull actually organizes a competition for it. That flared my interest, and I topped off my two-hour training routine with four extra hours freestyling," tells the Lahore-based performer.

I had a clear goal – I wanted to pioneer Pakistan's freestyle football scene and represent Pakistan at an international level. Haider Lucky

“For me, I was just playing football like I have been since I was a child, but freestyle is what I enjoyed."

It was 2015 when Haider first got internet access. He was ready to unleash the winner in him – he jumped on to YouTube to watch freestyle football videos and learn new tricks. "All I wanted was to learn as many tricks as I can. People used to think I was crazy all this time. My friends laughed at me as I struggled to become the freestyle footballer and represent Pakistan," Haider recollects the setbacks he faced through his journey.

"There was a time I started coming up with my own tricks while practicing. It was a moment that overshadowed every negative noise around me. It was the perfect moment for me. Once I was confident in my abilities, I searched about the Red Bull Street Style competition and its participation criteria. From that day, my dream was to pursue it as a profession and make my country proud," he added.

He was in for a rough ride – Haider got no support from his family and friends as he chose freestyle footballing a career. Yet, he was extremely thankful to his elder brothers, who helped and supported him morally and financially. "They used to say that all they want for me was to make my own identity and make our country proud."

His hard work and dedication started paying off in 2016 when he got his first chance to represent Pakistan on the platform of Red Bull Street Style.

"All I am today is because of my freestyle football identity through Red Bull," Haider credits Red Bull for his success.

There is a passion for freestyling here waiting to be discovered - Lucky © Ebtesam Ahmed/Red Bull Content Pool

"Freestyle gave me an identity in Pakistan. Now every city that I go to, people recognize me as a freestyle footballer. I have visited my schools and colleges to perform, and I've even danced while doing freestyle." he said.

It was a dream come true to be recognized for the same art that people use to laugh at – Freestyle Football. Haider Lucky

Talking about the popularity of Freestyle football in Pakistan, Haider said that many people still don't know about the art. "I went on to the streets and introduced this to many people. It's super fun not just to perform but also to watch. People all around Pakistan praised me and wanted to learn this," he explained.

"There are so many talented people out there. They just need something like Red Bull, something that made me realize my talent and promote it not just in Pakistan but internationally," says Haider

Haider represented Pakistan in the 2020 edition of Red Bull Street Style. After five long decades of World Finals in five continents, Red Bull Street Style 2020 took the official Freestyle Football World Championship to the next level with online broadcasting.

Haider credits Red Bull for giving him the platform he needed to showcase his talent and become a part of the World XI. He also received a certificate from the World Freestyle Football Association for his performance.

Red Bull Street Style qualifier in Islamabad © Ebtesam Ahmed/Red Bull Content Pool

Now aiming to become Pakistan's best freestyle footballer, he has set his eyes on all the freestyle football events worldwide and the accolades that follow.