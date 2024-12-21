The Jam: Live, Loud and Full-on ‘Tadka’

A sea of enthusiastic fans gathered at Tadka Gali, Lahore this past weekend to experience the ultimate musical extravaganza: The Jam, an independent music event series, fueled and supported by Red Bull.

The Jam at Tadka Gali surely turned out to be an exciting one, with a lineup featuring popular artists such as Asfar Hussain from Bayaan, Star Shah, Sherry Khattak, Samar Jafri, and Aashir Wajahat. Joining them were 10 other talented artists, including Ali Raza & Shjr, Umair Butt, Zoha Waseem of Covers by Zoha, Mehmood J, Hassan Ch, Haider Ali Fateh, Zaighum Naeem, Zonaib Zahid, Zaira Ali, and Bilal Haider.

The intimate and moody lights and stage setup at Tadka Gali set the tone for the show. With the ‘tadka’ of the Gali changing from the usual food to music for the night, The Jam surely spiced up the place nicely and delivered big time on the show’s tagline: it was live, it was loud, and it was definitely full on.

And that was only the debut show. The Jam’s founder Haris Jalil Mir shared they have eight live events planned for their first year. So, ladies and gentlemen, buckle up, because the live music scene is only going to get better in 2025.

Zaighum x Zoha - The Jam © Red Bull

A Music Ecosystem

The Jam is more than a music event; it's designed to be an ecosystem that supports artists every step of the way. From Zone A Studio, where selected musicians can record and produce their music, to the Talent ID program, which scouts out new talent, The Jam is committed to provide the platform to the artists with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“Artists are scouted through the Talent ID program, focusing on discovering unique voices and musical talent. They are evaluated by the team based on originality, performance skills, and potential for growth,” shared Haris Jalil Mir, founder of The Jam.

A team of experts evaluates these artists based on originality, performance skills, and potential for growth. The selected artists are then given the opportunity to perform at The Jam's live events, which are carefully curated to provide an immersive musical experience.

"The Jam aligns with Red Bull’s commitment to promoting creativity and innovation by nurturing undiscovered talent,” says Haris. “It complements their global efforts to empower young artists across various creative industries.”

He added that The Jam was inspired by the need to create a vibrant platform for young, emerging musical talent in Pakistan. “The vision is to provide these artists with a stage to showcase their skills, foster collaboration, and contribute to the growth of the local music ecosystem,” adds Haris.

An immersive musical experience

With eight live events planned for the first year, The Jam is set to take Pakistan's music scene by storm. Each event will feature a diverse lineup of artists, ensuring that the audience is treated to a unique musical experience each time.

The Jam - live at Tadka Gali © Red Bull

“The lineup features a diverse range of emerging talent, covering experimental, classical, rock, R&B, and indie music genres. The event aims to reflect Pakistan’s rich and evolving music scene,” said Haris. This was quite evident in the debut show on December 14 where a variety of artists offered melodies from an array of genres to a captivated audience.

A launchpad for emerging talent

For Haris, The Jam is more than just a music event – it's a movement. It is a developmental hub for young Pakistani musicians. It bridges talent with opportunity, creating a vibrant musical culture in the country. By providing a platform for emerging artists, fostering collaboration and creativity, and creating a financially viable ecosystem.

"Beyond gaining visibility and professional recording opportunities, artists benefit financially, helping them sustain their passion. Exposure also connects them to a wider audience and potential collaborations, ideally resulting in a financially viable ecosystem for all stakeholders, especially artists,” explains Haris.

For the audience, live performances, diverse genres, and an engaging atmosphere ensure an unforgettable experience. “The Jam aims to transform music into an audio-visual experience where we aim to use both audio, and visual (graphics + light) to create a memorable experience,” says Haris.

Live crowd enjoying the music - The Jam © Red Bull

He added that the audience in every show can expect a high-energy event with top-tier sound quality, immersive lighting, and an engaging setup. The event creates a pleasurable and immersive musical experience—a true carnival of music.

Access and Impact

The Jam also provides access to over 64,000 students, giving them the opportunity to experience live music and connect with emerging artists. This initiative is part of The Jam's aim to promoting music education and allowing young people to pursue their passion for music.

Partnering with university ambassadors from across Pakistan, including Hasnain Raza from BNU President Music Society, Nael Ammad Khan from LUMS Music Society, and Daneen Danish from LGS Main 1A1, these ambassadors play a key role in promoting The Jam's events and initiatives, and in helping to build a community of music lovers across Pakistan.

The Jam, over the course of the year, is expected to have a great impact on the live music scene in Pakistan, helping in providing a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents and connect with a wider audience.