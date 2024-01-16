The Undisputed Champion: Arslan Ash conquers Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals

Finally, to start 2024 with a big bang, Arslan Ash has beaten the odds and won the trophy that has eluded him for years. This past weekend, the Tekken prodigy from Pakistan won the Tekken World Tour 2023 finals and had his hand raised as the ultimate and undeniable winner.

Ash had a fantastic record, leading the rankings and being considered the top player to beat in the TWT. And even in the finals, he won without losing a single set, going 4-0 in the group stage and onwards.

The Tekken prodigy, Arslan Ash won the Tekken World Tour 2023 finals © Justen Williams

The second and third ranked South Korean e-athletes ULSAN and CBM almost served Ash a loss but not quite, with the latter once again showcasing why he’s the benchmark.

With a total of 2290 points in the tour, Ash was the clear winner by a margin of over 800 points. While overall six other Pakistani e-athletes ranked in the top 50 of Tekken World Tour, Ash claimed the title that he has been after for so long, finally conquering his Kryptonite.

Tekken 7 changed my life, and now TWT trophy is finally in my cabinet - Ash © Justen Williams

Having won the EVO Japan and EVO USA and now the Tekken World Tour within a span of one year, Ash has completed the trifecta, the holy trinity of Tekken and declared himself as the reigning, defending, undisputed Tekken champion of the world.

On his social media, Ash wrote, “TWT Champion! Alhamdulillah (by God’s grace)! Grateful for Allah’s kindness. Tekken 7 changed my life, and the elusive trophy is finally in my cabinet.”

He added, “This journey has been emotional and surreal. Thanks for the love, prayers, and support. Can’t believe what I have achieved. Pakistan Zindabad!”

Can’t believe what I have achieved. Pakistan Zindabad - Arslan As © Justen Williams

Thousands of comments from across the world also poured in, congratulating the champ on his victory. Fans, fellow competitors and who’s who haven’t stopped talking about it since the weekend.

Atif Butt, a member of Team ASHES and the sixth ranked gamer in TWT, wrote on X, “I remember once he told me, ‘Atif, I won EVOs but I don’t have this TWT title. I wish to win it someday.’ Today he has won it as an undefeated champion. His dream is fulfilled.”

He continued, “I don’t think there could be any better way to [say] farewell to Tekken 7 than Arslan winning the title for Pakistan. This shows that our region remained the best in Tekken 7.”

Today he won it as an undefeated champion. His dream is fulfilled - Atif © Justen Williams

Imran Khan, fellow Tekken gamer and the runner-up at EVO 2022, said, “Just like that, the incredible era of Tekken 7 comes to an end with Arslan Ash lifting the TWT trophy. I can proudly say that he indeed is the G.O.A.T with two EVO wins and then this, all in one year. Absolute madness. Perfect send-off to our beloved Tekken 7.”

While Ash has proven to the world that he’s the absolute standard when it comes to Tekken 7, with the launch of Tekken 8 in two weeks, new challenges and new competitions await. But for now, let’s celebrate and acknowledge the legend, the Tekken world champion, Arslan freakin’ Ash.