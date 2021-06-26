World As A Canvas: Every Exit A Gift Shop

We may think graffiti art originated in Philadelphia in the 1960s (a shot of Red Bull for the first modern graffiti artist Darryl “Cornbread” McCray) but come to think of it, the urge to make a mark on our surroundings has been embedded in humans forever.

We have etched our names on trees, mountains, seashore sands, the backseats of buses, trains, airplanes, bathroom stalls, casts of broken limbs, or unbroken tattooed limbs, backs, skulls, chests; anything and everything we can find, we draw and paint on it.

From cave paintings to Egyptian hieroglyphs to the modern graffiti, the journey has been millennia-long and it doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

Graffiti artists painting their art in Karachi, Pakistan © Saad Saeed

In Pakistan, graffiti has taken several forms over the decades. Wall chalking, political and religious sloganeering was the norm back in the day until in early 2000s, graffiti art, as we now know it, appeared in the country.

From one of the originals, the late Asim Butt to dozens of street artists, an entire industry has come into being in the last two decades.

Neil Uchong and Faizan Sheikh aka Rebel shared with Red Bull their long journeys as street artists and how they see the past, present and the future of graffiti in Pakistan.

Graffiti artist - Neil Uchong © Saad Saeed

Uchong has been around for a long time. He first discovered graffiti in the late 90s and went on to pursue it by early 2000s. “I started off like every other child who picks up a crayon or a pencil and marks and draws on everything he sees. The difference I continued doing so in my adulthood,” he says.

Now in his 30s, Uchong has worked in nearly every medium, from painting walls for films (Saqib Malik directorial Baaji) to live hip hop shows (with the most recent being Our Culture Vol. 4 at the Pitstop) and local eateries and a lot more.

The young street artist picks up the spray can with one goal in mind: to spread joy .

“We are so not in touch with nature. Whether kids are going to school or adults to office, all we see on the way is drab and dull colors. It’s all grays and browns.”

Uchong believes it has a negative effect on our minds. That’s why his work consists of bright color palette and dynamic lines. “I want everyone to feel positive when they are out. If all the areas are full of garbage and dirty walls, no one would want to stay there for a moment. But if you’re on your way and spot a beautiful, bright wall with something pleasing to look at, you would definitely want to stop and enjoy it, maybe even take a photo or a selfie.”

Uchong believes graffiti can have a positive effect on people's minds © Saad Saeed

Yet, there has been a long running debate about graffiti as an art versus vandalism. Uchong believes the modern graffiti is an art. “Karachi walls used to be full of hateful messages and political slogans. Suppose I go out and spot a wall full of such messages, and I realize this is going to have a negative effect on anyone who sees it. Children are going to read it and internalize this hate, so it’s my responsibility to beautify that spot and rather give everyone something pleasant to look at.”

In the hip hop and street art community, there’s a rule that you leave a place better than you found it. Neil Uchong

At the same time, he also acknowledges a minority who go around vandalizing property. “If you respect art, art respects you. That’s also why if I paint a spot and another artist comes along and paints over it, that’s no problem if it’s better. There’s always that friendly competition, which actually nurtures the community and keeps us going. Everyone always wants to one-up the other and make a mark.”

Meanwhile, Rebel believes you naturally have to ask for permission before painting anyone’s property. “Sure, breaking the law is exciting but most of the work I’ve done, I’ve taken permission. And people have been so generous with that here. In fact, I’ve also painted a couple of police stations. They saw me working somewhere and said I was doing wonderful work and invited me to paint their stations.”

Faizan Rebel Sheikh for Our Culture Vol.4 © Saad Saeed

He continued, “What is the purpose of art? It’s a form of self-expression. Artists make millions of dollars for their artworks. And graffiti is free art for everybody. It’s accessible to everyone. You can shout out your message to the masses through graffiti.”

Working at a pharmaceutical company by day, Rebel juggles his time between his job and turning street corners, bridges and exits into visual little gift shops for the senses. Besides doing graffiti since 2006, he’s also involved in b-boying and hip hop.

He admits to Red Bull BC One being a major source of inspiration.

Watching all those ( Red Bull BC One) boys and girls really inspired me. Faizan Rebel Sheikh on Red Bull BC One

As a street artist though, Rebel has painted over 150 walls during the course of 15 years and has worked with nearly every street artist in Pakistan. He has also had a role in building up new local graffiti artists. But it all started back in his childhood when he’d spot graffiti in American films and video games.

“In 2006, I was still doing my intermediate. I started out by writing my friends’ names in bubble letters. Because I was doing pre-medical, it helped a lot with my drawing as in biology, you have to draw all these animals and plants.

Juggling between his profession and art has been fun for Rebel, to say the least. “I could only paint during holidays so my work was mostly themed around holidays, and secondly, the free time allowed me to generate new ideas around the themes and produce work.”

In the last 15 years, Rebel has seen the attitude of the people and the authorities change toward graffiti. “From walls to bridges to everywhere, people have started to appreciate graffiti, at least in the last decade.”

Art is therapeutic, be it rap or dance or even just watching someone spray paint helps. Rebel

According to Rebel, graffiti and the entire hip hop and street culture was thriving between 2008 and 2015 but had a few rough years in the last decade. Yet, he predicts better things are about to happen soon.

“Everybody got caught up with work and responsibilities for a few years but it has picked back up since 2018 or 2019. Now I see it in full swing and I feel it’s going to have a major impact on the society in near future. We have been and are still going through a lot and art is going to help people.”

Rebel with other graffiti artists painting walls at Our Culture: Vol. 4 © Saad Saeed