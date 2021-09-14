Thrilling Chronicles Of The Three Musketeers In Red Bull Kart Fight 2021

The latest season of Red Bull Kart Fight attracted undiscovered talent from all across Pakistan, especially Karachi. The competition saw karting newbies challenging the professionals for thrilling encounters and debutants winning the championship to give us an occasion like we’ve never seen before.

Winners of Red Bull Kart Fight 2021 © Zain Jafar

The turnout of participants in this year’s kart fight was 10 times more than the last one. Over 1000 racers were on the track to test their skills and speed. Karachi, the city that wasn't featured in the last edition, broke the records when more than 700 participants showed up in the Karachi qualifiers.

The intense, heart-racing finale, which was followed by the qualifiers from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, featured the top nine racers of the country. Each racer was as quick as a flash and gave each other a close run to earn the national title for the Red Bull Kart Fight 2021.

Finalists from each city ready to compete for the final race © Zain Jafar

Talha bin Azhar from Lahore emerged as the winner of this edition, followed by Shayaan Aman from Islamabad and Saad Lari from Karachi in second and third place respectively.

We talked to these blue chippers to cover their amazing journey into the motorsport and how they ended up at the Red Bull Kart Fight stage.

TALHA BIN AZHAR

Inspired and thrilled but racing cars, Talha has been fond of racing since childhood. The only difference between then and now is that the car inside the screen came out on the road, and Talha went from the couch to the driving seat.

Talha stole the show with a splendid victory © Zain Jafar

The 23-year-old who used to play racing video games, drive RC cars, and watch races has now become Pakistan's youngest professional drifter.

Azhar's interest in motorsport developed when he witnessed drag racing in Pakistan before moving to Malaysia, where drifting struck a chord and he decided to become a professional drifter.

"During late 2015, I got to know about the motorsport scene in Pakistan which mostly revolved around drag race. When I went to Malaysia and saw drift races, I decided to become a professional drifter.”

Talha has been into professional drift racing since 2018. He credits a guy named Bulls Eye for this training who taught him everything about drifting. Before featuring in Red Bull Kart Fight, Talha was only introduced to karting in Malaysia.

Talha Bin Azhar © Zain Jafar

"I came back to Pakistan in February 2021 as all competitions were postponed. We were supposed to go for OIDC 2021 Drift Championship, but it got suspended, too. So, when I signed up for Red Bull Kart Fight, I had only done karting twice.”

Talking about the experience at the Red Bull Kart Fight, Talha said that the day started pretty mellow, but the event took him by surprise once it gained momentum. The finals were full of adrenaline-packed battles.

"Once we got there and settled, it became intense. We qualified on the pole until the National Finals, which was fantastic. Neck to neck battles is rare and very exciting. Shayaan was on a faster kart, but still, we managed to somehow keep him at bay.”

Talha Bin Azhar © Zain Jafar

He added that the kart fight is an excellent opportunity for the drivers to prepare themselves for a good racing environment. "My next plans are to compete in drifting championships and participate in the best events representing Pakistan. I want to be the best in the world.”

SHAYAN AMAN

The first runner-up Shayan Aman, who finished third in the last edition, was the least experienced one in that season. For a novice, he had done a bang-up job. He started karting just before the previous season begun, but this time, he improved his rank from third to second. Yet, according to him, he wasn't able to give his best due to technical errors.

"I started motorsport when I first started go-karting, which was around one and a half years ago. I did practice for some time for this edition, but I wasn't able to finish on top due to some technical issues. Despite everything, the race was amazing.”

Shayan Aman © Zain Jafar

Talking about his interest in motorsport, the 19-year-old crackerjack told us that he is all about cars and how this interest was developed overtime when he got more into watching F1 races.

"My interest in cars sparked particularly when I started watching F1. Later one, I started karting and then participated in kart fights.”

Islamabad finalists - Red Bull Kart Fight © Zain Jafar

Aman dreams to represent Pakistan internationally. He added that Red Bull Kart Fight is an excellent opportunity to grow the motorsport scene in the country.

SAAD LARI

Lari – who comes from the largest city of motorsport talent – was introduced to motorsports at a very young age. His father and uncles used to participate in racing events, and the family’s tendency drifted him into the exciting world of motorsports.

Saad Lari © Zain Jafar

"I have seen my elders preparing for the race weekend. We used to go to a track at Gharo and spend all day there. I started go karting back in 2004-05.”

"It was when one day my cousin Bilal told me of this track which opened at highway back then. Before that, I didn't know what karting was. Now, after participating in numerous karting events nationally apart from the Red Bull Kart Fight, I have qualified for the international karting license. I am looking forward to making Pakistan proud internationally.”

Karachi finalists - Red Bull Kart Fight 2021 © Zain Jafar

Lari shared his experience at Red Bull Kart Fight, saying that it was his first time participating in the event. He added that kart fight is an excellent platform for anyone who wants to experience motorsports and excel at it.

The experience was amazing. Red Bull has exceeded my expectations. The standard of the competition was very high, and the organizers were professional. It provides an equal opportunity for everyone to showcase their talent to the world. Since it is a global brand, it puts you on the map next to the best in the world. Saad Lari

Commenting on the turnout in Karachi, he said that Karachi – being a metropolis – has always been the most happening city for motorsport enthusiasts.

Saad Lari - Red Bull Kart Fight 2021 © Zain Jafar

“Karachi never had a karting track, and now that Pakistan's only international standard karting track is built in Karachi, everyone wants to try it."

He concluded by saying that his future plan is to represent Pakistan in international competitions. "Since a lot of people don't know the basics of this sport, I want to help them learn it. In future, we can produce world-class motorsports athletes representing Pakistan on the global stage.”