Times Are A-Changing: New Ideas, New Startups, New Challenges

Following a successful event in Lahore, another preparatory launchpad session was held in Islamabad for Red Bull Basement on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The event hosted three main speakers, Awaami and Red Tale Studio co-founder Ali Swati, Bilal from Optera Digital and Talal Athar, design lead at Telenor Pakistan.

The event consisted of a number of speeches, presentations, interactive activities to guide the potential future entrepreneurs of Pakistan who may be interested in using the brand’s global platform to kickstart their career.

When we speak about entrepreneurship in Pakistan, it’s hard to see platforms which support young, new entrepreneurs eager to work on innovative ideas, run startups and build recognized brands. Technology itself has changed the game and the entrepreneurial scene has grown a lot in the last few decades.

Ali Swati - Entrepreneur from Islamabad, Pakistan © Fawad Aslam

We caught up with Ali Swati to speak about the changes that he has seen and how the spirit, business models, and approach to innovation has evolved over time.

“One of the main differences is that back in the day, entrepreneurs would startup new businesses and spend years establishing themselves and their client-base. So, businesses that started 10-30 years ago are now strong, identifiable brands,” says Swati.

“Most entrepreneurs today build on the foundation created in the past and improve it. There is a lot of innovation happening using the established ideas and fixing the problems within them using technology.”

Ali Swati - Red Tale Studio © Fawad Aslam

He cites an example of a cab business. Back in the day, a person would buy a few cabs, hire drivers and earn from it. He’d eventually expand and add more cabs over the years and have a continued, consistent source of income. But in Pakistan, cabs were old and unmaintained, there was no regulation on fares and then you had to go to a stop to find a taxi.

“So, in the recent past, someone identified this problem and came up with an app which you can use to get a well-maintained, easily affordable fixed-fare cab on your door. So, all the customer problems are fixed and the company doesn’t even need to own all the thousands of cars that run in the city.”

The Red Tale Studio founder further divides today’s entrepreneurs into two categories. “There are those entrepreneurs who don’t want to take big risks. They work within already established industries and help them improve, innovate and get better and more effective using technology. It’s safer but more successful,” he says.

Ali Swati answers questions at the Launchpad session of Red Bull Basement © Fawad Aslam

“For example, the highest investment in Pakistan happens in construction and real-estate businesses. So, if you come up with an idea which could improve on the existing models in these departments, it will have more demand and be more successful.”

He continues, “And then there are those who, let’s say, work in AR/VR technology, blockchain and other industries which weren’t around 20 or 30 years ago. These are new industries and the entrepreneurs spend a few years understanding and exploring it but they won’t have that validity in the market. It’ll be harder for them to get investment and clients because it’s something new for most of them. But in a few years, they will become more successful and will be earning more.”

Belal Ahmed - Optera Digital talking about the AR/VR tech © Fawad Aslam

What Swati is describing is one of the fundamental aspects of creativity and entrepreneurial spirit: a vision for the future . However, he believes this rapid technological innovation comes at a cost.

“Today, technology changes so fast that an entrepreneur has a shorter time period to establish their startup, gain enough clients and form a steady base. That’s because with new tech come new problems and with that, new solutions. And someone will definitely come up with a better, faster solution to a problem eventually. If I take a decade to establish my startup, a bigger company with big funds can come up a similar idea and take over the market faster than I do. So, today’s entrepreneur has a limited time to gather funds and execute their plan.”

Audience member asks a question during Q&A at Red Bull Basement Launchpad © Fawad Aslam

However, Swati says if there are more challenges for entrepreneurs today, there are even more advantages as well. “Now one can identify a problem and find solutions. And if the solution has a big scope and applies to multiple things, the audience automatically grows and your idea expands. For example, it took over a decade for telecommunications and clothing brands to become big names in the market. And then a brand like Daraz comes and after seven years, it’s sold to Ali Express for about $220 million. So, if a new, less-than-a-decade-old startup can exceed the market value of a company that took 40 years to build its brand, it’s a massive success.”

Talal Athar talks about the best way to pitch your idea, at the launchpad © Fawad Aslam

According to the Awaami founder, the biggest challenge for entrepreneurs in Pakistan is funding. “I have seen a lot of brilliant entrepreneurs in Pakistan quit and go work 9-5 jobs after spending a couple of years on their startup because of the lack of funding. There are already very few ventures and even fewer investors so finding that and a platform is a big concern.”

This is where Red Bull Basement comes into play as it grooms the potential entrepreneurs who will lead the charge into the future, as well as these launchpad sessions where successful entrepreneurs speak to them about the various aspects of developing, pitching and selling their ideas.

Red Bull Basement - Islamabad Launchpad session at KNCT. © Fawad Aslam