To the Finish Line: Broken records, pulled muscles and the racing heart

The Dubai Ironman 70.3 was held on February 7 and three men -- Adnan Gandhi, Danish Raza and Miqdad Mohammed -- pursuing to beat the UAE heat and test themselves in a triathlon took part in the race which includes a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and a Half Marathon (21.1km) to finish it all off.

So how did it go for the athletes?

Gandhi surprised himself by finishing the race nearly 45 minutes earlier than the six-and-a-half hours target he had set himself. While Raza was struck by an unexpected cramp in the final running stage of race, but he didn’t give up and still finished the race in just over seven hours, even if it meant that he had to limp to the finish line.

Mohammed, on the other hand, was the fastest of them all with a time record of 5 hours, 33 minutes and 4 seconds.

“My experience of the Dubai Ironman 70.3 in 2020 was phenomenal,” said Gandhi with a sense of excitement in his voice.

“After I participated in the same race in 2018, I realized these half Ironman events were so different to doing a regular 42km running marathon in Dubai. The heat, the lack of preparation for a very difficult swim, and especially the bike ride was something that I took on board for when the training plans for this 2020 version were being designed in August 2019. For a start, the water conditions were calmer this time around and they changed the course to make it a lot easier.”

He continued by reliving his experience of the bike ride. “The bike ride was less windy than I thought. I used the same bike as last time so I actually have an apples-to-apples comparisons to make and I was shocked. I was counting on my fingers the number of people that I crossed last time as I was horribly underprepared and underpowered for the ride in 2018. This time I could count on my fingers the number of people that crossed me. So, it was the polar opposite and a phenomenal bike ride even compared to my own standards. I was 45 minutes ahead of where I wanted to be [at the end of the race]. The run, on the other hand, was more difficult than two years ago. It was hotter and I felt less prepared, which is ironic because it is my strong suit. But, all in all, I kept my goal in mind and had a strategy I believed in.”

Raza, meanwhile, talked about the race from an experience-of-a-lifetime perspective.

“The experience was electrifying from the day we arrived. Meeting fellow participants and learning from them is something that will be useful for me in the next race. The athlete dinner under the glorious Burj al Arab was one of the highlights of the event,” said Raza, who runs a family business.

For Mohammed, on the day of the triathlon, “the energy in the air was infectious” thus making it “really easy to get lost in the moment”. He had to bring himself back to focus and not push himself right out of the gate and take it slow.

He, however, thinks that if he has completed the Ironman 70.3, then anyone can.

“For me the experience of the Dubai Ironman 70.3 did not just begin at the start line on February 7, but was the culmination of a journey that started three years ago when I first got into triathlons.”

Mohammed, who had not ridden a bike in 20 years, signed up for the Abu Dhabi Sprint Triathlon (750m Swim, 20km bike, 5km run, which seemed endless at the time) along with a group of friends.

“I decided to join them without having any real experience doing any of this. After that first experience, I was hooked but the Ironman was always a daunting prospect. I seriously thought it was impossible and you had to be another breed of endurance athlete to get there. As someone who was not at all athletic coming into this and having now completed my first Ironman 70.3 event, I can now safely say that anyone can do this,” he explained.

The athletes prepared for the 2020 event for nearly two years before putting in the hard yards on February 7, and Gandhi thinks he couldn’t have done any better with the time and training that he had put in for the event.

“With the kind of training I put in, I couldn’t have done any better. Maybe my transitions could have been better but not much else. That sounds arrogant but I trained for a six or six and a half-hour, end-to-end triathlon, but I did it in just under five hours and 45 minutes. I was just shocked,” said Gandhi.

Adnan Gandhi trains for Dubai Ironman 70.3 © Saad Saeed

Meanwhile, Raza, when asked if he was satisfied with his performance, relived the race where he had to limp, rather than run or jog to the finish line. “I surprised myself in the swim segment and did fine at cycling. I was going strong till the last stretch of running where I was hit by a bad cramp in my left calve and fell down badly. People gathered and even the officials came for help and wanted to call for an ambulance and rush me to hospital since I was screaming with pain. I knew if I got rescued, I would be disqualified. So, I refused to go to the hospital and with the help of fellow athletes, I limped my way to the finish line.”

Mohammed believes finishing the race with whatever they did in terms of training is an achievement in itself. “Yes, looking back, it is very easy to point to things that you could have done differently or better, but for me, the biggest achievement here is that we tried, we worked hard, and we made it through.”

Ironman is considered to be one of the toughest races in the world because of the combination of events. The top time this year for the Dubai Ironman 70.3 was nearly three hours. Gandhi believes that to achieve it, one has to do the unthinkable. However, he said using the right equipment can also help in achieving quicker times in the race.

Coming down to the real question, will they do it again? Gandhi, Raza and Mohammed are ready to give it a go again and everyone has a different plan in mind.

“Absolutely! I have reclassified myself from being a marathoner to a triathlete,” said Gandhi. “I will attempt to shave another half an hour off this time. Get myself to a 5.15.”

Mohammed aims to cross the five-hour barrier. “Yes, I would participate again. In fact, there’s already talk between friends about trying to cross the five-hour barrier, a feat that right now seems impossible, but who knows, so did this [Ironman 70.3] three years ago.”

Danish Raza prepping up for Dubai Ironman 70.3 © Saad Saeed