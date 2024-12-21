Turn It Up, Pakistan! The Ultimate DJ Battle Begins

The lights are about to go down, the crowd is buzzing with anticipation, and the DJs are ready to spin their magic. For the first time ever in Pakistan, on December 28, Red Bull Turn It Up is bringing together four teams of the country's most talented DJs to battle it out in a night of non-stop music, energy, and excitement.

Red Bull Turn It Up is an immersive DJ competition where local DJs face off against each other in teams in high-energy battles. With themes guiding their track selections, competitors must think on their feet to deliver electrifying mixes that ignite the crowd in three rounds of battles. The winners are determined by the crowd's reaction, making fan engagement the ultimate judge.

Let's meet the talented teams of DJs who will be battling it out for the top spot right before the year 2024 ends. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, each team brings their unique style and energy to the table.

DJ Uzair Bhatti and DJ Fahad Anjum

This dynamic duo is making waves in Pakistan's music scene. Their partnership, built on a shared passion for music, has resulted in a unique sound that's both energetic and captivating.

For Uzair, music has always been a source of solace. He began experimenting with DJing, teaching himself the skills needed to craft a unique sound. His journey led him to connect with Fahad, who brought his technical expertise and production skills to the table.

DJ Uzair Bhatti © Red Bull

Their collaboration is a perfect blend of technical expertise and live energy. Uzair explains, "Teaming up with Fahad felt natural. He brings this crazy technical expertise and a deep understanding of production, while I bring an instinct for reading a crowd and crafting live energy." This synergy allows them to create an immersive experience for their audience.

As they prepare for Red Bull Turn It Up, Uzair and Fahad are focused on perfecting their craft.

"Our biggest strength lies in our musical library - it’s a reflection of years of digging deep into diverse sounds from around the globe," says Uzair.

With their unique sound and energy, they're ready to take the stage and leave a lasting impact. Their goal is to create a memorable experience that resonates with the audience long after the music stops.

DJ Saqlain and DJ Mehmood

DJ Saqlain and DJ Mehmood are gaining momentum in Pakistan's electronic music scene with their unique sound and infectious energy. DJ Saqlain's journey began 12 years ago, inspired by David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Hardwell. "Their electrifying music made me fall into an even deeper love relationship with the DJ scene," he recalls.

DJ Saqlain © Red Bull

DJ Mehmood's journey began in 2022, encouraged by friends to experiment with DJing. "It was mainly my friends who pushed me to experiment with it," Mehmood shares.

The partnership between Saqlain and Mehmood is a testament to the power of friendship and shared passion. "Saqlain and I started almost at the same time," Mehmood explains. "We became really good friends and worked on making music together, sharing big stages together." This natural camaraderie has translated into a seamless partnership, with both DJs bringing their unique strengths to the table.

When asked about participating in Red Bull Turn It Up, Saqlain says, "It's the perfect platform to showcase my skills and connect with other talented artists." Mehmood echoes this sentiment, highlighting the event's unique format. "What inspired me to participate is the way it brings out the best in DJs through creativity, energy, and connection with the crowd."

As they prepare for the competition, both Saqlain and Mehmood are focused on perfecting their craft. Saqlain emphasizes the importance of selecting the right tracks, perfecting transitions, and practicing extensively. Mehmood believes that his ability to read the room and adapt his sets in real-time will be a major asset. "What sets me apart is my unique blend of genres, my ability to read the crowd, and my passion for creating unforgettable experiences," Mehmood explains.

DJ Zeeshan and DJ Aizaz Nayyer

Meet DJ Zeeshan, aka ZEEZU, and DJ Aizaz Nayyer, an energetic duo from Karachi set to take the stage by storm at Red Bull Turn It Up. DJ Zeeshan's journey into electronic music began eight years ago, but his roots in music go back to 2008, when he was part of the Karachi underground rock scene.

"It's been a long ride and was pretty casual to start as I was just DJing for my friends," Zeeshan recalls.

As his passion for music grew, Zeeshan started curating at his own monthly club night, A.C.E. "It's great to see the love and response however super tough considering the domestic drawbacks we face but here we are. Onwards and upwards!” says Zeeshan.

Aizaz Nayyer, a resident DJ at Zeeshan's monthly club night, A.C.E., was the natural choice when Zeeshan decided to team up for Red Bull Turn It Up. "We have a solid chemistry and it was just fitting to ask him to team up with me,” explains Zeeshan.

DJ Zeeshan © Red Bull

Zeeshan's decision to participate in Red Bull Turn It Up was driven by his desire for a new challenge. "We lack such events in our country, it’s something new and exciting and a healthy competition which will bring the best out of every one of the DJs participating," he says. "And I love challenging myself."

"I hope our participation in Red Bull Turn It Up sets an example for upcoming DJs, provides great exposure, and most importantly, allows us to have a fantastic time making those beats drop," Zeeshan says.

DJ Shotbox and DJ Darabu

Hamza Haris, aka DJ Shotbox, is a trailblazer in Pakistan's electronic music scene. With his infectious energy and passion for DJing, Shotbox is set to team up with DJ Darabu for the Red Bull Turn It Up.

Shotbox's journey into DJing is evidence of his dedication and perseverance. As a pioneer in Pakistan's electronic music scene, he has played a crucial role in shaping the industry. "I literally formalized this industry through one of my brands," Shotbox shares.

As a seasoned performer, Shotbox knows that his larger-than-life performances set him apart. "My job is to connect with the audience and ensure they have a great time," he emphasizes. With his unique blend of energy, passion, and dedication, Shotbox is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Shotbox said that he had been waiting for Red Bull Turn It Up to come to Pakistan that it’d be “unfair of him not to participate”. He hopes the competition will help bring more attention to DJing as an art form in Pakistan. "The more events like this we have, the more it will be pushed as a legitimate art form."