Turning 26 With A Bang: Arslan Ash Earns “Best Birthday Gift Ever”!

Let’s just say there’s no stopping the Arslan Ash Express.

The Red Bull Player from Lahore might be primarily known for his Tekken prowess and a garage full of championship trophies and accolades, but he’s no slouch when it comes to King of Fighters too. In fact, he was known for his KOF skills in the local circuits before speeding to the top in Tekken.

Ash has continued to place in the finals in KOF tournaments around the world but hadn’t won any major one. That changed on August 20, 2022, Ash won the VS Fighting X tournament held by Electronic Dojo in Birmingham, England.

What made the victory even sweeter was that it was Ash’s 26th birthday. Winning a major tournament in a different game than you’re known for; who needs cake after that?

I have never celebrated my birthday away from family. This was my first time so I was a little sad being away from my family and friends. But I had the best birthday gift ever. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique

Ash says it had been a hard journey for him when it comes to KOF. “It’s been quite a struggle for me. I always placed 3rd or 9th in KOF tournaments. This is the first time I’ve won an international KOF tournament so I feel great. I’m glad that I was able to win because KOF has always been special to me.”

The popular gamer said he enjoyed the experience competing and winning the KOF tournament at VS Fighting X 2022. But that’s not all.

Earlier this month, Ash competed and placed third in Tekken at EVO. With his head still held high, the 2019 ESPN Esports Player of the Year and former EVO (US and Japan) champion plans to continue racking up more Tekken wins too. Ash is now participating in the Tekken tournament at VS Fighting X 2022 and is already in the top 24.

“Today, I’m focusing on Tekken. I hope that I win this too and bring both Tekken and KOF trophies back home to Pakistan.”

Ash knows you only turn 26 once. And he’s hell bent on milking his moment and making the memory that would last a lifetime. Of course, more trophies on the already occupied shelf wouldn’t hurt.