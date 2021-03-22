Two Pakistani teams make it to Red Bull M.E.O. World Final

In 2020, the third season of Red Bull M.E.O. saw players from across Pakistan compete in the insanely popular PUBG Mobile. Hundreds of players clashed on the virtual battlefield in teams in order to advance to the national finals and subsequently the World Final. And for the first time, two teams from Pakistan, Team Only Titans and Team RXN Pakistan , were crowned the national winners and are set to compete against the best of the best from several countries in the World Final, to be held this year.

Our journey in the Red Bull M.E.O. has been great so far. We played against the best from Pakistan and now it’s time to face the top teams from all over the world. Sufian Butt, RXN Pakistan

“I think that Red Bull organizing this event to promote esports in Pakistan is a positive initiative. My team and I are looking forward to participating in other events like this to further promote esports in the country.”

Muhammad Aliyan Khan of Only Titans is also hopeful, saying that because of the success of Red Bull M.E.O. and how it’s benefitted the young e-athletes’ careers, parents will now allow their children to play such games and more organizations will also invest in the esports sector in Pakistan.

Only Titans' Hasnain Ali Taj echoed the sentiment and was optimistic about gaining sponrsorships if their team performed well in the World Final.

Regarding their journey so far in the Red Bull M.E.O., Taj said they had participated for the first time and weren’t sure they would make it as the competition was tough. “But gradually, as we started dominating the game, we gained more confidence and we were then sure that we could do it.”

The growing confidence, exceptional skills and dedication has carried both teams to the World Final. However, playing locally among a country’s best is different than competing against the best in the world. The two Pakistani teams are still unfazed in the face of competition and they are bent on bringing the fight.

While Khan was confident that Pakistani players are capable of competing internationally, Taj was excited about the increasing level of competition and the tough rivalries in the World Final.

Butt, in all his humility, said it was about exposure when it came to gaming. “Once the talent from Pakistan gets to play against the big boys from around the world, it will help us a lot in terms of gaining experience. When you play against the best, you always get something positive out of it.”

In all, both teams were confident and excited about making it and said it was undoubtedly beneficial as playing PUBG Mobile at the grand stage of Red Bull M.E.O World Final meant they were enroute to being professional gamers, a career choice most people still don’t acknowledge in Pakistan.

Players from both teams, Only Titans and RXN Pakistan, saw Red Bull M.E.O. platform as an opportunity to inspire young gamers to grind, pursue esports professionally and eventually represent Pakistan in the international esports arena.

For now, them making it to the Red Bull M.E.O. is a sign of better things to come. What would be even better is if either of them won, which is something they intend to, and bring the trophy home.

With fingers crossed, Taj talked about the “good vibes” he had with two teams from Pakistan in the finals. “We are expecting the other team to give their best performance as well, so that one of us can raise the green flag internationally!” he said.