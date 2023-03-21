Umer Nadeem: A Doodle, a Doodler and a Second Chance

Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan national finals sparked up the capital city last week with an evening full of innovative ideas, technology and art. Among the thousands of submissions, only 20 made it to the finals. After evaluation by a panel of esteemed jury members, only one emerged as the victor: Umer Nadeem.
An architect by profession and an artist by passion, Umer has been doodling for almost 15 years, and turned this year to showcase his skills at the most opportune time at the perfect platform: Red Bull Doodle Art.
Umer Nadeem is not new to Red Bull Doodle Art. In 2017, he participated and won the competition but was unable to travel and represent Pakistan in the World Final (with the honor then going to Mominah Arif). Red Bull Doodle Art returning to Pakistan thus became his second opportunity at it. And he did make the most of it.
Umer heard about the competition from his friends and decided to participate because he felt “it was an excellent opportunity to challenge myself and create something unique”.
The young architect said that he didn’t particularly focus on changing his style too much based on what he saw from others but rather stayed confident in his skills. “Everyone has got their own style and uniqueness and everyone perceives things in a different way,” he said. “I love competition and that is the beauty of it.”
His doodle art was a mesmerizing representation of the relationship between technology and nature. With intricate details such as the ocean waves forming the moon of a Pakistani flag, Umer Nadeem's artwork was the perfect blend of creativity, innovation, and imagination for the jury to award him the top prize.
But he never expected to win again. “For me, it all depends upon luck. One minute, you’re down, and the next minute, you’re up. It’s not in your control,” he said. “But yes, I do try to invest my time in creating memorable and meaningful illustrations.”
According to Umer, the best thing about the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 was the chance to meet and learn from other artists. He was impressed by the diversity of styles and techniques used by the other contestants, and he took this as an opportunity to learn and grow as an artist.
Meeting with the Red Bull team and the contestants at the national finals was great. It was a well put together show,” he noted. “This year’s work has been extremely exciting. It was great learning that the professionals are also practicing doodling to date. Everyone showcased their own unique style and I got to learn new techniques to incorporate from fellow contestants.
Upon winning at the Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan 2023, Umer recalled his excitement when he, at the age of 7, won the bronze medal at a global competition in China. Later on in his journey, he was also one of the top 20 young individuals shortlisted to present ‘future car’ concepts for Toyota Japan. That only goes to show doodling and illustration has been a key component of Umer's passion that has only grown with time.
Doodling is going to be something that I’ll continue till the end. And I’ll be exploring and expanding my knowledge in it.
Umer considers winning the Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan a significant achievement. It means that he will finally be representing his country in the World Final in Amsterdam in May.
I’m greatly excited about the World Final. Meeting new people and representing my country on that big stage is the best achievement I’ve ever asked for. It’s a blessing.
The young artist will be working tirelessly to prepare for the global finals. He hopes to bring something new and exciting to the competition. The World Final will be a challenging event, with the introduction of Blockchain and AI to the mix. However, Umer Nadeem is determined to give it his all and create something that would leave a lasting impression and make Pakistani proud.