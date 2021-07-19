New documentary unfolds the story of Tekken legend Arslan Ash

The brand-new episode of the Esports documentary series, Unfold , features Pakistani Tekken legend and EVO champion, Arslan Ash Siddique. The episode follows Ash as he shares exclusive insights into his incredible journey from humble beginnings in Pakistan to becoming one of the best Tekken players in history.

From the arcades of Lahore to becoming a Unified EVO Champion © Areesh Zubair

The 25-year-old professional Tekken player from Lahore climbed through the ranks after racking up wins at the gaming arcades in his locale, moving on to citywide, district, and national tournaments, and eventually stepping into the global arena. His shocking victories at EVO Japan and USA and subsequent ESPN E-Player of the Year 2019 solidified him as a legitimate, undisputed king of Tekken.

“Having a documentary made about me is a big achievement for me,” says Ash about his ‘Unfold’ episode. "I hope that it inspires other gamers to pursue esports as a career. I also wish that it opens up doors for more opportunities for e-players in Pakistan and for others to invest in the booming esports scene.”

Unfold is an inspiring story of a gamer, therefore, it’s not just important for me but for the whole Esports community. Arslan 'Ash' Siddique

The episode features interviews with special guests including the American professional Tekken player Anakin , whom Ash defeated in 2019.

Hoa 'Anakin' Luu as seen in Conquest Road Trip © Linsey Wojteczko/Red Bull Content Pool

The ‘Unfold’ episode also sheds light on Arslan’s personal life - his close ties to his family, the unfortunate passing of his father while he was still a teenager and how esports has since changed his life.

Ash continues, “I am glad that the documentary includes my mother as well as the story of my upbringing. I went from zero to being a hero within a span of a couple of years so I believe it’s a motivational story for the audience.”

Ash's goal is to keep working towards growing Pakistan's Esports scene © Areesh Zubair

Not only that, but the episode also highlights how Ash has helped grow Pakistan’s gaming infrastructure and supported aspiring pro-gamers, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He adds that they shot the Unfold episode a few months ago and it was a wonderful experience. “As always, Red Bull does everything top-notch and I enjoyed working with the production team.”

Ash's story has helped put international eyes on Pakistani e-players © Areesh Zubair / Red Bull Content Pool

Directed by filmmaker Zeeshan Parvez, the Unfold episode did wonders in gaining local as well as global attention for the esports community in Pakistan. “I had been following Arslan Ash’s story for years now. His name kept popping up and so, when Red Bull contacted me for directing the Unfold episode about him, I immediately said yes,” said Parvez. “It was because of Red Bull’s support and trust in my vision for this piece that the end product is something I hold dear to my heart.”

“With Arslan, once you meet him, it was completely different. I had to mold my vision according to his life story. I tried my best to stay true to his vision and see everything through his eyes,” said the filmmaker, adding that seeing how a champion, who’s so down-to-earth and accommodating, disciplines himself and focuses on his skills inspired him and that he learned something from Ash too.

Arslan Ash © Areesh Zubair / Red Bull Content Pool

Parvez believes that another reason the Unfold episode is significant is because alongside Ash’s story, they are creating a parallel timeline of showcasing more Pakistani esports players. He stresses that now the international gamers have their eyes on Pakistani e-players. Parvez hopes that the episode creates awareness on how esports needs to be taken seriously in the country so that more esports players can be groomed for the global stage.

#UnfoldArslanAsh trended on Twitter right after the episode was released, with several high-profile gamers as well as television networks retweeting about it.

Director of Global Business Development at EVO Championship Series, Mark ‘MarkMan’ Julio tweeted, saying “I can’t wait to see this. Ash’s story was already amazing – I can’t wait to see and learn more!”

Pakistan’s two-time national champion in Tekken, Bawaqar ‘Soul Dragger’ Haider also chimed in, crediting Red Bull for the contributions to the local esports scene. “Finally finished watching this and all I want to say is, thank you for everything you have done for Arslan and thank you for everything you guys have done for the FGC and esports in the country,” he said.

"We need to keep fueling many Arslans who are waiting for their turn." Soul Dragger

He then went on to congratulate the team, “Job well done and huge congratulations to all the people involved in making this short documentary.”

Produced by Emmy-winning Red Bull Media House, ‘Unfold’ is a series providing an inside look at the lives and stories of the world’s most prominent esports personalities. With a focus on a different player in each episode, the series reveals how these superstars rose to fame and what motivates them to keep progressing. Ash joins the prestigious list of prominent names previously featured in the ‘Unfold’ series such as Nemanja “huNter” Kovač, Tsunehiro “Gachikun” Kanamori, and Amer “Miracle-” al-Barkawi.

You can watch the newest Unfold episode on YouTube and Red Bull TV

Unfold Arslan Ash