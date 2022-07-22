At this point, after every major Tekken tournament in the world, you just know this story is coming. “And once again, here’s your winner… Arslan Ash!” That’s the bottom line pretty much every month now. So… here we go again.

Even after winning EVO twice and being declared the ESPN Esports Player of the Year 2019 and countless other accolades, Arslan Ash’s hunger has not subsided.

Climbing to the top was one thing, staying at the top is another.

Arslan Ash is hell bent on keeping his throne. And so far, he seems to have not lost any focus at all as he adds one more W under his belt.

Instead of playing just by yourself, you had to rely on your team and have a bigger strategy Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique

The most recent one was at 3v3 Tekken tournament Red Bull The Pit, held last week in Minnesota, US. Red Bull The Pit was a different venture than the usual Tekken tournaments. The 3v3 format forced the competitors to team up who are normally used to playing alone. The test here was if players can also be good team players. And Ash proved to be one.

Arslan Ash with Cuddle Core at Red Bull The Pit © Red Bull

“My experience was really good and I thought it was a very enjoyable event,” said Ash. “The tournament was crazy. The concept was great. I had a hell of a time.” And one could say he meant it judging by his insane reactions during the tournament.

“This was in 3v3 format, so instead of playing just by yourself, you had to rely on your team and have a bigger strategy. You not only had to perform but also lead the team and make them perform too,” he said.

Arslan Ash competes at Red Bull The Pit © Red Bull

Ash’s methodical approach paid off as he bowled out fellow Red Bull Player Anakin’s team in the Winner’s Final on his way to the Grand Final where he faced and defeated Cuddle Core’s team.

Anakin, Joey Fury & Trungy hold third place trophies at Red Bull The Pit © Red Bull

The Pakistani Tekken master was ecstatic throughout the tournament and especially after his win as he simply but emphatically tweeted, “We did it!”

Perhaps all this is to say that Ash is ready than ever for EVO 2022, which is to be held in Las Vegas in early August. Let’s Effin’ Go!