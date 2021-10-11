Winning Tips For Making It Big At The Red Bull Basement 2021

There are a few secret weapons that every innovator should have in their arsenal: a breakthrough idea, a lot of coffee or cans of Red Bull, and a great pitch to present it to the world. If your idea has been sitting in a drawer for too long, these exclusive tips from the last year’s Basement winners – Hira Siddiqui and Warisha Farhat – will help it see the light of day.

With a rigorous, four-phase process and a demanding panel of judges, Red Bull Basement podium is not for the weak. Stuttering through a presentation is likely to mark the end of the road for an applicant, despite the merit of the concept.

Passionate presenters have a better chance of breakthrough victory than soft-spoken wallflowers. This is just a brief glance at things you need to focus on to stand out.

Hira & Warisha solved a common issue the students face through 'UniThink' © Khurram Rasheed

In 2020, Hira Siddiqui and Warisha Farhat were final-year finance students at IBA Karachi. In between classes, study sessions, and assignments, the two passionate girls found time to solve a common issue the students face in their 16+ years of education.

This victorious duet observed how technology has transformed education and shifted from in-campus to the homes of many students around the world. Soon after, they had papers scattered in the classrooms, notebooks maxed out with ideas in the library, and the whiteboard mapped with blueprints to solve the issue hand through a student-oriented application, ‘UniThink’.

Going through the challenging process, Siddiqui and Farhat were able to create a successful start-up as they grabbed every opportunity that came their way. One of those breaks was Red Bull Basement that put their idea on the global map and helped them enhance it with its mentorship program.

Their journey shows that if you give talented people access to opportunities and the right guidance, they will flourish. This is what Red Bull Basement aims to achieve with its third season in Pakistan.

Warisha Farhat & Hira Siddiqui - Founders of UniThink © Khurram Rasheed

The two girls – who aced the competitive phases of the Red Bull Basement last year, won the nationals, and ended up in the tp 3 globally – shared winning tips that can come handy if you are planning to sign up for this season.

SOLUTION-ORIENTED IDEA

As all the ideas at Red Bull Basement are about solving problems that the students have been facing, Siddiqui says that the product or idea should be solution-oriented.

Make sure that you have a solution to problems that you face in real life. Don’t create your own problems; otherwise, you won’t be able to scale it up eventually. Hira Siddiqui - Co-founder - UniThink - Red Bull Basement

WORK HARD

The intensive stages of this competition require endless hard work from the first phase till the final pitch. Farhat suggests working hard on three things: your 60-second video, your product, and your pitch.

Your 60-second video is what would earn everyone’s attention and set the bars high. Make sure you invest your time in telling your idea in the form of a story, not just a piece of information that people won’t be able to understand. Hira Siddiqui - Co-founder - UniThink - Red Bull Basement

PITCH DURATION

After the initial phases, the team should start focusing on the final pitch, which according to Siddiqui, is the essential part. This is your chance to inject personality and passion into your application and show that your product is worthy of both development and investment.

Hira Siddiqui © Khurram Rasheed

Hira suggests that although delivering your pitch in a couple of minutes might be as simple as it may seem, it’s a real challenge to deliver the essence of your product in two minutes.

Concentrate on the pitch training and keep improvising as the ‘final pitch’ is the most important part. Hira Siddiqui - Co-founder - UniThink - Red Bull Basement

FIND A GOOD PARTNER

Having a good and supportive partner whom you’re comfortable working with is key to make it to the final. Siddiqui advises you to partner up with someone who complements you as a teammate.

You and your partner can have very different strengths – in fact, you should have specialized skillsets – which can bring diversity to the team. Hira Siddiqui - Co-founder - UniThink - Red Bull Basement

BE PROACTIVE

You must think one step ahead. The judges might ask you one of the most challenging questions that you might not have thought through. Nerves can bring out the best in anyone, but practice can help you recover from any stumbles or moments of forgetfulness.

Don’t miss out on a wonderful opportunity of Red Bull Basemen © Khurram Rasheed

Know and rehearse the idea, your strengths, your weaknesses, and your plan. This is why Warisha suggests thinking ahead and make the most out of the initial phases of the program. Considering each aspect from every perspective to efficiently tackle the challenging questions the judges throw at you.

At the end of the day, you always walk away with more than what you came in for. You connect and innovate simultaneously, so don’t miss out on a wonderful opportunity. Warisha Farhat - Co-founder - UniThink - Red Bull Basement

Both the winners of the last edition urge everyone to make the most out of the opportunity. They believe that the Red Bull Basement is an excellent opportunity for everyone to learn, get an unmatched exposure and feel what it’s like to take ownership.

Innovate at your campus today, disrupt the entire world tomorrow!