Winter Sports Athletes Eagerly Anticipate Red Bull Homerun In Pakistan

As Red Bull Homerun comes to Pakistan for the first time, it has not only created excitement among the winter sports fans but also the country’s winter sports athletes. Two prominent winter sports enthusiasts, Samar Khan and Suhaib Ahmed are as much excited as the others are about the mega winter sports event.

Snowboarder and cyclist Samar Khan , who has been into winter sports for the last two years, says that it is really challenging for an athlete to begin winter sports in a developing country like Pakistan where the facilities are not much available.

Samar Khan - Snowboarder from Pakistan © Abuzar Mir

“We are a bit lucky to have two good facilities like Naltar and Malam Jabba. For a winter sports athlete, the most important things are going up through the chair lifts, T-bars, and a good slope. At Malam Jabba, the athletes have a long, well pressed, broader and challenging slope to learn. Now with Red Bull coming in at this venue, it will make this a lot more challenging and fun,” she said.

She continued, “Homerun is a new concept in Pakistan, and I am really excited about this. We go through lots of competitions throughout the year, but the spirit and the energy of Homerun is unique. It’s all about the way a competition makes the athlete push their limits and to try something new in their sport.”

Female snowboarder breaking barriers in Pakistan - Samar Khan © Abuzar Mir

Khan, who’s well-informed of Red Bull’s international adventure sports activities, has always wanted to become a part of them. So, Homerun comes in as a pleasant surprise for her. She said she is taking Red Bull Homerun as learning experience rather than as a competition.

I am too excited that Red Bull winter sports are coming to Pakistan in Malam Jabba that will provide a good opportunity for winter sports athletes to not only participate but to gain experience and learn from other athletes by coming under the same platform and grow together. Samar khan, Winter Sports athlete

She added that this new concept of Homerun with new rules will help the local winter athletes to test their limits and race according to the international standards - passing through the mark as fast as they can and enjoy the way to the finishing line.

Homerun coming to Pakistan will boost global winter sports in the country © Fabian Wester

“ As a snowboarder, I am looking forward to pushing my limits to come out of Red Bull Homerun as a better athlete and to see my new strength and skills to perform even better in upcoming events .”

Meanwhile, Austria-based winter sports athlete Suhaib Ahmed thinks this will be a great opportunity, especially for the passionate locals who craft their own wooden skis. “I have skied on the slopes of Austria as well as here in Pakistan,” he said. “The conditions in Pakistan are more challenging and there are many unexplored mountains with a height of 5000-8000m. This is what I am up to, exploring the majestic mountains of Pakistan.”

This new concept of Homerun will help local athletes to test their limits © [unknown]

In the coming years, these peaks can be a destination for international events. And with Red Bull Homerun coming to Pakistan, this will definitely provide a boost to international winter sports in the country. I have seen the local kids crafting stylish wooden skis and that is something to look forward to in the upcoming Red Bull Homerun event. Suhaib Ahmed, Winter Sports athlete

Talking about the level of competition at the event, Ahmed said that the rules of this Red Bull Homerun are the same as the ones held around the world.

“Competing in this event will help all the athletes know where they stand at the international level. The environment at Homerun will give everyone a taste of an international winter sports event.”

See how much fun everyone is having? © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

“Not too far in the future, I can see local winter sports athletes in different parts of Pakistan competing at international events. Also, the ranges I have explored so far are perfect for hosting such tournaments, if they are treated right. This can make the numerous mountain ranges in Pakistan as some of the favorite venues for winter sports that will eventually refine our local athletes as well as increase tourism,” he concluded.

Red Bull Homerun, therefore, is a step towards that future and the year 2021 a new beginning for winter sports in Pakistan as it joins for the first time 16 other countries in hosting the global Homerun competition.

Participants of Best Costume - Red Bull Homerun © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool