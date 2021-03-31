Zahra Paracha: The Renaissance Woman

“I grew up in Karachi and went into an all-girls school. While growing, you undergo a stage where things go out of your control. During that phase, I got my hands on musical instruments. The thing about these instruments is that you can fully control them. This is how my interest in music began. and I started playing the guitar and later my own production. I was 14 years old when I first played the guitar.”

The need for control turned Zahra Paracha to music.

Years later and now Paracha has delved into all things sound: she’s the Lahore Music Meet co-founder and festival director, and also handles all things pertaining to sound; engineering, live mix and recording.

She is a singer, songwriter and plays the guitar, drums, keys and mandolin. She’s the tech engineer for Takatak, and has performed with and produced for the bands Sikandar ka Mandar, Biryani Brothers and Dolce and Ghabraana. Her endless list of collaborations includes names such as Moji, Rozeo, Maanu, Shahi Killas and Eva B.

I enjoy playing music a lot and I think that’s the only reason I play. Zahra Paracha

There is pretty much nothing the ‘Renaissance Woman’ hasn’t done in her career so far. The need to control and direct life has translated well into her music, and despite the many hurdles she faced, she kept on and turned her hobby into a profession.

“Our society does not really accept music as a career so easily. There is also a religious perspective to this reluctance. Also, our society is very gender biased. Music produced by women is considered mediocre. Besides, finding the right type of audio gear, software is another ordeal. There is no proper guidance for all these factors.”

The young guitarist found her inspiration to go on in Indus Music. “It was the Indus Music era and an introduction to film soundtracks. So, you can say that it was a patch from Pakistan and a patch from abroad. You know there is lot of difference in terms of quality and standard when it comes to music. We do not have the resources to come up to their level. So, when I grew up as a musician, I realized that I need to up my game to uplift the music industry.”

Back in the days, Paracha would play around on a software called Audacity and produce her own music and soundtracks. That experience was essential to forming a basic understanding of the technical aspect of sound production – something that’d later come handy as a producer and sound engineer.

But her first love remains playing music. “It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy playing music a lot and I think that’s the only reason I play.”

In fact, Paracha’s love for playing guitar also serves other purposes. “Guitar has helped me through a lot of things. This is the best instrument that I have ever picked up.”

Playing guitar has helped her through anxiety as well. “I face that all the time and my way of dealing with it is that I look down at my instrument and start playing it,” she said. “Recently I had to perform at an event held by the Ministry of Human Rights. It was such a serious event with so many big names like Shahzad Roy, and I was so anxious so I just behaved casually, deep down shaking and then I took hold of my instrument and started playing it. It helps.”

Like her range of influences, Paracha’s creative process is also different. She prefers to ‘reverse engineer’ her music: she first decides on the genre and the kind of music and then writes lyrics accordingly. She notes that although all of her work hints towards pop, she’s also really into R&B genre and is open to absorbing influences from other genres.

I like to collaborate a lot, especially with people who share similar passion for music. Zahra Paracha

“I also like to work with musicians who can teach me, for example, musicians in the hip hop community are amazing and I believe that by working with them, I might be able to write some wonderful lyrics and music”.

The Bekhudi-vocalist thinks the best quality for a musician is the ability to know that there is always room for improvement. She also wishes for a more structured ecosystem in Pakistani music, where people could specialize in whatever they want to rather than being expected to do everything at once.

Paracha is currently working on a couple of songs, including one with Bilal Shah and a hip-hop track with a Karachi-based rapper. Besides her multiple sound design projects, she also recently worked with Red Bull for a 60-second solo.

Playing guitar has helped Zahra Paracha through her anxiety © The Videographers

“I had started uploading my guitar videos online and soon after, Red bull approached me for their 60-second series. I am very excited about it,” said Paracha. “It’s an electric guitar solo. It’s basically from a song ‘Sab theek ho jaaye ga’ that Biryani Brothers and I collaborated on.”