Dookoła świata z breakingiem. Włącz serial „Breaking Beyond” w Red Bull TV!

Kastet Hailing from Russia, B-Girl Kastet is a member of the 3:16 crew and is a two-time winner of the Red Bull BC One world title.

Menno van Gorp Red Bull BC One All Star Menno van Gorp has one of the most original styles on the breaking scene.

Neguin Neguin is a Red Bull BC One All Star and world champion from Brazil known for his capoeira-infused breaking moves and gravity-defying flips.

Ronnie Since 2004, breaker Ronnie Abaldonado has travelled the world battling, producing shows in his hometown, Las Vegas, running a hip-hop culture centre and being a Red Bull BC One All Star.

Shigekix Hailing from Osaka, Japan, B-Boy Shigekix is a Red Bull BC One All Star, a member of the K.A.K.B crew and the 2020 Red Bull BC One champion.

Junior One of the most iconic figures in the breaking scene, Bosila Banya – aka B-Boy Junior – is famous for his superhuman strength and handstand acrobatics.

Dwóch tancerzy z Red Bull BC One All Stars - Junior o Shigekix - przylatują do Gomy w Kongo, b sprawdzić, czym dla tamtejszej społeczności jest breaking.