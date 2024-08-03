Deskorolkowa pocztówka z Sydney

Ludzie zawsze są zaskoczeni, gdy odkrywają, że najsłynniejsze miasto Australii nie jest w rzeczywistości stolicą tego kraju. Sydney to miasto światowe, zacznijmy od uznania tego faktu. Wszystko, co powiedziano o połączeniu kultury miejskiej i plażowej oraz co to oznacza również dla życia nocnego jest absolutnie prawdą, a jazda na deskorolce nie jest tam niczyn nowym. To, co jest jednak naprawdę interesujące w dzisiejszym australijskim skateboardingu, ogólnie i szczególnie w odniesieniu do Sydney, to jego odrodzenie kulturowe.

8 min Na antypodach Ryan, Corbin Harris i Ryder Lawson jeżdżą w okolicach Sydney, wybierają markowe okulary i nagrywają triki.

Klimat, nadmorskie falei i społeczeństwo, które skupia się na przebywaniu na świeżym powietrzu sprawiły, że Australia stała się jednym ze źródeł kultury skateboardingu na całym świecie. Między innymi z tego powodu ten kraj mógłby być całym oddzielnym odcinkiem serii filmów Skate Tales od Madarsa Apse.

01 Wracając na właściwe tory

Pandemia zablokowała międzynarodowe połączenia Sydney, więc globalne miasto musiało znaleźć energię, aby się odbić.

Australijskie marki takie jak Butter Goods, Hoddle i Pass-Port coraz mocniej dawały o sobie znać, a cały świat zwracał międzynarodową uwagę na rosnącą ilość australijsich talentów, do których zaliczają się także wybitni ludzie z cyklu Mistrzostw Świata tacy jak Kieran Woolley, Rome Collyer i nie tylko.

Zabierzmy Cię w błyskawiczną podróż po miejscach, do których możesz się udać, ludziach, których możesz spotkać. Będzie to podróż od słynnych na całym świecie bowli po idealne granitowe miejscówki.

Jake Hayes, Backside Tailslide © Andrew Peters Best skatepark? Waterloo. It’s a good place to meet up before going out skating. Jake Hayes

02 Lokalne legendy

Wśród deskorolkowców o międzynarodowej sławie, którzy pojawili się w centrum sceny Sydney można wymienić Chimę Fergusona, Jacka O'Grady'ego, Jake'a Hayesa, Deana Palmera, Josha Paula, Dane Burmana i Dustina Dollina.

Alex Sorgente — Transfer back tail © Cameron Markin Danny Leon — Wall-to-wall transfer © Cameron Markin Bjorn Lillesoe — Nosebone © Cameron Markin Kalle Berglind — Gap to nosegrind © Cameron Markin Mikey Mendoza — Tre flip © Cameron Markin Vincent Matheron — Frontside hurricane © Cameron Markin Alex Sorgente — Frontside ollie in © Cameron Markin Danny Leon — Crossbone © Cameron Markin Alex Sorgente — Nosegrind © Cameron Markin Bjorn Lillesoe – Alley Oop Lien over the channel © Cameron Markin Alex Sorgente — Hip floater © Cameron Markin

03 Where's good to skate in Sydney?

Sydney has more than 80 skateparks, which should come as no surprise given the city’s nexus between outdoors culture and surf paradise Bondi Beach which forms part of the city’s shoreline. Some are suburban activity spaces for post-playground youngsters which is fine and after all what the taxpayers need them for, but Sydney also has some of the most varied legal skate terrain anywhere in the world.

Let’s begin with the most famous of them all: Bondi.

Bondi Bowl

5 min Highlights from Vans Bowl-A-Rama in Bondi All the action from the weekend’s jamboree in Sydney!

Outside of Marseille arguably the most iconic bowl in skateboarding today, Bondi skatepark in fact has much more skateable terrain than the bowl itself but it is the giant, monolithic proving-ground set deep into the concrete there which has captured the imaginations of skateboarders worldwide courtesy of the era-defining Bowl-A-Rama contest series held there less than a decade a go.

Manly Skatepark

Alex Sorgente- Ollie © Cameron Markin

The great dame of Sydney skateparks is so-titled not because there is anything particularly macho about it but because it sits on Manly lagoon north-east of Sydney Harbour. As well as the concrete space it also plays host to an absolutely perfect wooden mini-ramp for the mellower sessions.

Martin Place

Gustavo Ribeiro - Halfcab Heelflip © Anthony Acosta

Martin Place is many things; a confluence of concrete slabs, slopes and staircases, sure. But it's also hosted World War I conscription rallies and has been the home of the Sydney Cenotaph since 1927. It's been a filming location for the likes of The Matrix and Superman Returns, and, in 2008, Kevin Rudd chose it as the spot from which he’d issue an apology to the Aboriginal people of the Stolen Generation.

Named after Chief Justice Sir James Martin and completed in 1935, Martin Place today is a huge outdoor pedestrian mall located smack-bang in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. It’s a gathering place, the 'civic heart' of the city and, for many skateboarders around the world, the definition of the perfect spot.

South Eveleigh / ‘Tech Park’

Tech Park © Convic

This imagined plaza-spot by specialists Convic won the 2020 Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) Award for Urban Design. Think brick banks, street volcano, curbs and low-impact wave forms. This is the future of integrated leisure space design and it has a natural home in Sydney.

Mona Vale Skatepark

Bjorn Lillesoe — Nosebone © Cameron Markin

This huge space located in Kitchener Park which forms part of Sydney’s Northern Beaches not only has a floodlit street section and bowl for late-night sessions, but has proved pivotal to the city’s halfpipe-skating scene through the presence of a giant steel vert ramp, all of which was refurbished in 2016.

Chima Ferguson, Switch Backside Heelflip © Andrew Peters Best beach? Tamara is the loveliest, because it's smaller so it doesn't get so crowded; it's also the best to snorkel at. Chima Ferguson

Sydney Park Skatepark

Sydney Park Skatepark is fast becoming the city's spot for all levels of skaters. It offers entry level features, but quickly leans into more technical rails, ledges and even a full-sized bowl. It's got something for everyone in other words. It's even hosted the Red Bull Drop In Tour, which features some of skating's biggest stars.

Felipe Gustavo performs a Backside Flip © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool Jake Wooten treats the crowd to a Frontside Ollie Disaster © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool Zion Wright on the megaphone © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool Spectators at Red Bull Drop In Tour in Sydney were treated to star showcase © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool Leticia Bufoni poses for a selfie © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Sorgente treats the fans to a huge Kickflip Indy © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool

It was part of a $6,000,000 development in 2020, so there's plenty of concrete for all. It is weather dependent so be sure to check for rain before heading over, but if you do get rained out, head along King Street for a bite to eat, flip through record stores or stop in at the many vintage shops.

It's a short skate from St Peters train station or a number of bus routes, making it accessible no matter where you are in Sydney.

04 Where's the skate shop?

Shop signing © Anthony Acosta

When the Red Bull Drop-In Tour touched down in Sydney last year we were hosted by East Sydney’s Concrete Skate Supply. You can find them on Bondi Beach when you go to visit the bowl there, but we should also shout out Kingpin out in suburban Penrith who are also doing great things for the scene there. Both stores carry all the Australian brands mentioned earlier as well as select imported companies as well.

05 When to visit

September and October tend to be quieter while February and March sees things move up a gear with surfing contests bringing crowds to the city for weekends which see every business along the beaches full to capacity.

Irrespective of when you arrive, rest assured the you will feel welcomed by that famously easy-going, unpretentious Australian way of being which means even world cities like Sydney never forget their manners or lose their charm.