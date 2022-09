Jack Miller: Zwycięstwo na Motegi to najlepszy wyścig w moim życiu

I got asked afterwards whether that was the race of my life, and I'd have to say 100 per cent yes. Ever since we kicked things off here in Japan on Friday afternoon, I felt incredible on the bike. Everything felt like it was coming relatively easy. The bike was working fantastic and every little thing we tried was getting better. The only time things went a bit wrong was in qualifying in the wet, which was strange for me because generally in wet conditions I feel I can challenge right at the front, more so than even in the dry. But for whatever reason I was struggling, having moments and whatnot and ended up back in seventh, my worst Saturday for a while. Maybe that's the secret, have a not-so good Saturday and save all of the good stuff for Sunday ...