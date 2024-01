Co jeść jeżdżąc motocyklem? Sam Sunderland zdradza swoje sekrety

Dentist and Dakar Rally driver: Cristina Gutiérrez Spanish orthodontic specialist and Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team driver Cristina Gutiérrez won a Dakar stage victory and FIA World Cup title in 2021 – despite breaking her back. Now she’s aiming to make even more Dakar history in Saudi Arabia. Follow the 2022 Dakar Rally at redbull.com/dakar on Red Bull TV, and check out the latest Dakar series, From Dawn Till Dust, to learn everything you need to know about the event (https://win.gs/dawntilldust).