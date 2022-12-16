Zapisz datę i przygotuj się na Red Bull BC One Cypher Poland 2023!

Kraków znów stanie się polską stolicą breakingu i w klubie Studio rozegrają się kolejne eliminacje do najbardziej prestiżowych zawodów 1 na 1 dla b-boys i b-girls - światowego finału Red Bull BC One. Zobacz potwórkę Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 Red Bull BC One World Final
Oglądaj światowy finał Red Bull BC One 2022 prosto z Nowego Jorku. Nastaw się na pojedynki b-boys i b-girls oraz taneczny show, jakiego świat nie widział!
Podczas krajowych eliminacji wyłonimy tancerzy, którzy dostaną szansę reprezentować nasz kraj na Red Bull BC One World Final 2023 i zapisać nową kartę w historii światowego breakingu. „Jestem bardzo szczęśliwa, że przeszłam do World Final. Line up był bardzo mocny, więc dotarcie do ścisłego top16 przeszło moje najśmielsze oczekiwania!" - cieszyła się na gorąco B-Girl Paulina. Podobnie Wigor: „To mój pierwszy raz w USA. Zawsze to było moim marzeniem, by tam polecieć i dziś się ono spełniło”. Zobacz zdjęcia z Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher
Kto teraz pójdzie ich śladem? Przekonamy się już 19 lutego w Krakowie! Zapamiętaj tę datę i zarezerwuj czas w swoim kalendarzu. Więcej informacji oraz szczegóły rejestracji podamy już wkrótce.