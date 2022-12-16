Zapisz datę i przygotuj się na Red Bull BC One Cypher Poland 2023!

Red Bull BC One Cypher Poland Jeśli zaczynać nowy rok, to tylko z przytupem! Dlatego na kolejny Red Bull BC One Cypher zapraszamy już 19 lutego 2023!

Kraków znów stanie się polską stolicą breakingu i w klubie Studio rozegrają się kolejne eliminacje do najbardziej prestiżowych zawodów 1 na 1 dla b-boys i b-girls - światowego finału Red Bull BC One.

Kraków znów stanie się polską stolicą breakingu i w klubie Studio rozegrają się kolejne eliminacje do najbardziej prestiżowych zawodów 1 na 1 dla b-boys i b-girls - światowego finału Red Bull BC One.

Kraków znów stanie się polską stolicą breakingu i w klubie Studio rozegrają się kolejne eliminacje do najbardziej prestiżowych zawodów 1 na 1 dla b-boys i b-girls - światowego finału Red Bull BC One.

. Warto odnotować, że wcześniej ta sztuka - czyli awans do finałowego top16 z Last Chance Cypher właśnie -