Nutrição e BMX: Bas Keep revela os seus segredos

Sebastian Keep: I love caffeine and I'm always drinking tea in the morning, but I find it really helpful when we're on a job and doing super-early mornings. Imagine getting up at 4am and knowing that you're going to jump off a bridge – you need something to slap you in the face a little bit. When we were on the More Walls shoot, there were cans of Red Bull around and that just gives you a little lift – it picks you up and makes you feel focused.