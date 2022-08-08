Level up: 100 de meciuri pentru Sarah Zadrazil

Sarah Zadrazil este pivot al echipei naționale austriece de mai bine de un deceniu.

A jucat cu băieții până la vârsta de 14 ani, s-a pregătit să fie educatoare și apoi a câștigat o bursă în Statele Unite, urcând în rândurile fotbalului european și mondial. Aici, ea ne ghidează prin etapele călătoriei sale.

01 Clubul băieților

Pentru că nu avea o echipă de fete în care să joace în orașul natal St Gilgen în Austria, ea s-a alăturat fratelui ei mai mare și a jucat alături de băieți până la 14 ani.

”În cartierul meu erau doar băieți și tot ce făceam era să jucăm fotbal, așa m-am apucat de asta. Nu mă deranja la acel moment. Am fost acceptată parte din echipă și am fost una dintre cele mai bune jucătoare. Privind în urmă, a fost bine pentru mine, deoarece, când ești tânăr, poți învăța multe de la băieți.”

Aptitudini ieșite din comun © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Privind în urmă, a fost bine pentru mine, deoarece, când ești tânăr, poți învăța multe de la băieți. Sarah Zadrazil

02 Ambiții de educatoare

Adoelscentă fiind, ambiția ei a fost să devină educatoare chiar dacă trebuia să studieze până târziu în fiecare zi și apoi să meargă la antrenament.

”Eram la școală până la ora șase seara, apoi mergeam la antrenament, iar pe urmă studiam și mai mult acasă. Îmi ocupau mult timp și mă gândeam adesea, ’trebuie să merg la un meci în deplasare iar weekend-ul ăsta în timp ce toată lumea face altceva. Dar a meritat totul. Asta cred că e cel mai important - să nu uiți niciodată de ce faci ceva.”

03 Viața în America

La 19 ani a primit o bursă la un colegiu din SUA să joace fotbal.

”Am fost prima austriacă cu o asemenea bursă. A fost un pas uriaș. Am ajuns în America și-am fost imediat impresionată de felul în care dezvoltau fotbalul și de oportunitățile existente.”

Pregătită să joace © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Am fost imediat impresionată de felul în care dezvoltau fotbalul și de oportunitățile existente. Sarah Zadrazil

04 Spre Bundesliga

Zadrazil shone from the outset in the US. In her first year, she tied the record for single-season assists for a freshman. The following year she was named Player of the Year after scoring eight goals and adding 11 assists. Her time playing in the US led to an offer from the Bundesliga with Turbine Potsdam.

“After that, I went to the German Bundesliga. I knew I could play really well and that I had huge potential but it was never the case that I said to myself ‘I have to go professional’. It just happened because I focused on doing what was important to me and what I loved.

05 Semi-finalistă

Her first international call-up came as a teenager and she has been virtually ever-present for her country since then. The pinnacle to date at international level was the 2017 European Football Championships where she was an integral part of the Austrian side which made it to the last four.

“I’ll never forget that tournament. The experience of being the underdog then making it to the semi-final and seeing a whole country become euphoric. Up to then, no one had been interested in women’s football but then 12,000 people watched us in the semi-final in the public viewing area in Vienna.”

06 Fotbalista anului

In the summer of 2020, she made a big move to Bayern Munich agreeing a three-year deal with the Bundesliga giants. In her first season, she helped them win the league title and also played in the Champions League, reaching the semi-finals.

“I had never played in the Champions League before and then I was playing a semi-final against Chelsea in London, and even scored a goal. Those are moments I will never forget. The German championship title is a special title for women’s football, and I’m happy that things are going really well at Bayern.”

Sarah Zadrazil pregătește o mulțime de alte lucruri © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Nimeni nu fusese interesat de fotbalul feminin, dar apoi 12.000 de oameni ne-au urmărit în semifinala din zona de vizionare publică din Viena. Sarah Zadrazil

07 Nominalizare pentru golul sezonului

Her long-range goal in that Champions League semi-final also saw her make the shortlist for the UEFA Goal of the Season.

“In general, I don’t score many goals. I scored two goals last season and both were nominated for Goal of the Month in Germany and then there was the Goal of the Season nomination from UEFA. I think that is something really special. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get us into the Champions League final.”

08 Secolul pentru Austria

The 100th game of her international career came in the quarter-finals of the European Football Championships on July 21 2022, where she became only the fourth Austrian woman to reach the milestone.

"It means a lot to me that I will play my 100th game for my country and I’m super proud," she said prior to the match. "But I’m also just amazed to see how far women's football has come since my first game and I’m thankful that I have been part of such a development. I really hope that this amazing sport just keeps growing and that there will be more and more girls who fall in love with that beautiful sport like me!“