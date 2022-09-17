GALERIJA - Najbolji momenti sa Red Bull Show Run spektakla u Beogradu

Baš kada smo mislili da Red Bull Show Run događaj ne može da bude uzbudljiviji, sačekalo nas je veliko iznenađenje! Umesto vožnje jednog bolida koju su najavili organizatori, centralnim beogradskim ulicama prošla su čak dva. Pobednički bolid RB7 Sebastijana Fetela iz 2011. godine vozio je Dejvid Kultard, da bi potom rame uz rame sa njim u pohod na beogradske ulice krenuo i Patrik Frajzerher, član tima Maksa Ferstapena. Ovaj fantastični sportski spektakl upotpunili su stunt rider Aras Gibiježa na dva stunt motora koji je izvodio svoj karakteristični ,,freestyle’’, kao i automobilistički tandem Red Bull Driftbrothers, Elijas i Johanes Houtonđi, koji su svojim specijalno dizajniranim BMW M4 G82 automobilima od 1040 konjskih snaga driftovali na platou ispred Narodnog pozorišta na oduševljenje svih prisutnih. Kako je sve izgledalo, možete pogledati u galeriji:
