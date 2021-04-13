10 tips and tricks for Valheim

Join in on the fun and be a part of our Red Bull Gaming community on Facebook and Discord !

Related Valheim is something special Read Story

Valheim. The game everyone loves. The game that has broken records since day 1 (well, it's a figure of speech). The survival game that put KING back in vikings. Enjoyed by millions. However, if you're new to the survival/sandbox genre, it can be hard to get your bearings. Or if you just want some help to progress - we got you covered. These are 10 tips and tricks that'll help you get the most out of the game!

Beware of your surroundings

I'm going to be honest here. I've died from falling trees more than once. Chances are that you might too. And if we are being totally honest, I might have tried to swim a little bit too far and drowned and maybe, just maybe, set myself on fire when standing in my own campfire. The point is: many things can hurt you in Valheim. If you're not careful, your adventure will be over before it even begins. Level up your swimming and stamina by taking small steps, be cautious when setting up a campfire and learn how the trees fall (and roll!) - for a longer adventure!

Tip: scavenge abandoned houses for material © Iron Gate

Level up by doing EVERYTHING

Want to be better at swimming? Then swim. You want to have a higher Stamina bar? Run. Want to be stronger? Swing your weapons and tools. Maybe it would be cool to jump higher and longer? Well guess what? Jump, and jump some more. You get experience points by, literally, doing everything.

Food = power

Food is incredibly important in Valheim as you get increased Health and Stamina when well fed. The better and the more varied the food, the greater the benefits are. So be sure to level up your cooking and eat your vegetables before heading out on adventures.

Repairs are free

Gathering, chopping, fighting and mining takes a toll on your weapons, armor and tools. Luckily, the repairs are free! All you need is a forge and a workbench to get that equipment shiny and new again.

Exploration is one of the best things about Valheim © Iron Gate Studios

Build yourself a viking longhouse! © Iron Gate Studio

Copper and flint are more abundant than you think

Both copper and flint are vital resources in your quest to explore the mysterious realm of Valheim. Since gathering and crafting are important aspects of the game, you need tons of material. But sometimes it can be hard and time consuming to search for resources. Here are tips for finding copper and flint easily: Flint is ALWAYS near or in water - so look for water when looking for flint. And when you find a copper deposit, don't just mine it out - dig underneath the deposit for more ore!

Manage your inventory carefully

Since Valheim's got crafting and building elements to it, it's easy to just pick up whatever you see while exploring the realm and biomes. Don't. Your inventory's got 32 slots and they are easily filled up with armor, weapons, tools and food - necessities. Instead, plan your "raids". If you're looking for food, focus on food. If you're looking for building material, well, focus on building material. However, that doesn't mean that you should entirely skip valuable resources, just manage your inventory and don't be a hoarder. (Note: you'll get crafting recipes from picking up ingredients the first time - SO, pick up an ingredient at least once!).

Your base is actually really important

While a tent and a campfire is sufficient early game, or even while foraging or out on adventures, a comfortable home base is very important. Why? Except that keeping your workbenches, forges etc, at the same place will make it much easier when crafting and building, one of the best buffs (which is necessary when fighting bosses) comes from being well rested. The rested effect buff is actually one of the strongest ones in the game and it increases in effect the more comfortable your home base is. So, be sure to have a roof, a bed, campfire, a rug, etc, to help your tough immortal viking warrior sleep like a baby when back from adventuring.

Exploring the vast oceans is highly recommended © Iron Gate

Bosses are quite... hardcore. © Iron Gate Studio

Perfect your parry, dodge and block

Practice makes perfect. The bosses and some mobs (hello trolls) of Valheim are Dark Souls-esque (well, almost) - meaning, the difficulty can sometimes be incredibly challenging. The first time you meet a troll, it'll be a guaranteed death, and if you're not well prepared for a boss fight, it's bye bye. And with the limited combat system, it's vital that you learn your parries, dodges and blocks. Engage lesser creatures first and improve your skills, before fighting the big dudes.

Bosses makes the game go forwards

Speaking of big dudes, the bosses (or The Forsaken as they are called among the vikings) are the primary objectives in Valheim. They make the game progress. Iron Gate Studio have very cleverly linked progress with boss battles. To get new crafting recipes, new armor and weapons, new tools - everything you need to travel to a new area - you first need resources from a defeated boss. They'll unlock a new tree branch of technology and upgrades. Also, to defeat a boss you need to prepare - so take your time to get everything ready before you summon the Forsaken. Otherwise, you'll be punished. Trust me.

Be in the now

Carpe Diem and all that. It might sound a bit cliché, but gaming isn't all about breaking records and fast progression. Especially not with sandbox games. It's about having fun, and Valheim's got plenty of it. The realm of Valheim is beautiful and magical, its inhabitants fascinating and biomes diverse. The world is huge and living. Sail the seas and explore the caves. Crafting and building makes the possibilities endless - make a town with your friends, build a farm that only produces honey, craft a mountain lodge. Build a holiday home, or five. Your choice. The point is: there's so much to do in Valheim. Be sure to take some time off to just explore, build and get immersed in this beautiful game. Be in the now.

Enjoy your adventure! © Iron Gate Studio