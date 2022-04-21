12 Iconic pictures to wrap up Red Bull Homerun 2022

As the time since we raced together increases, the days until next race decreases.
We get it; the 364 days in-between races are boring, dull, or downright pointless. Although we don't really have a cure for it, we DO have a humongous batch of pictures from Homerun 2022 for you to glance at. Gosh, don't you miss it?
It was almost clear skies until the sun went down. Temperatures were mild and there were nobody up top shivering from cold - but perhaps a few did from nervousness.
As the clock was closing in on go-time, some felt the need to charge the batteries to max. Wise, very wise.
It's all fun and games at Homerun... Until it's three minutes left to the start!
As the cats had Wreaked havoc across the initial running field, the path to the skis were all but a walk in the park. It was more like trying to climb a tree with high heels and a dozen of angry dogs barking centimeters below.
Philip Harlaut was at the time of this picture at 4th place. How sick wouldn't it be to have this view during Homerun instead of the massive crowds we usually see? While that is the reality for some, this is what it looks like up top.
While the high speeds at the front looks intriguing and all of that, we just can't help loving the vibes further back.
For the second Homerun in a row, Sixten Svensson cleared the final stretch of Stjärnbacken as number one. In an interview given prior to the race, Mr Svensson shared his three top tips on how to succeed at Homerun. When asked about how he accomplished the win, he simply replied that he did the exact three things he had tipped everyone else on doing.
Marcus Ahlström is known for his love of flairs - and he's not afraid of displaying just that. Hats off for this guy always putting on a show.
Not your average celebration-picture perhaps, however it captures Homeruns essential vibe. It's chaotic, it's fun, and it's everything you'd never expect.
This guy certainly was fired up for making it all the way down. Rumours has it that he crowd-surfed the dance floor of Verandan later on that night. Further investigation on the matter revealed that he is almost 2 meters long, and that the crowd-surf, even-though executed on a unknowing and unprepared crowd, was a huge success.
Not even these guys felt chilled after the race from Åreskutan. And there's no wondering why, they were so caught up with cheering on everybody to do their best - which granted them the win of the honorable title 'Dressed for success'
Red Bull Homerun 2022 was a success in pretty much all aspects, we can't wait to see you in the future!
Need more? Of course you do! Dive into the image gallery and scroll through 50+ pics from Homerun 2022.