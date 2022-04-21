12 Iconic pictures to wrap up Red Bull Homerun 2022

As the time since we raced together increases, the days until next race decreases.

We get it; the 364 days in-between races are boring, dull, or downright pointless. Although we don't really have a cure for it, we DO have a humongous batch of pictures from Homerun 2022 for you to glance at. Gosh, don't you miss it?

Minutes before releasing 500 riders on top of Åreskutan © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

It was almost clear skies until the sun went down. Temperatures were mild and there were nobody up top shivering from cold - but perhaps a few did from nervousness.

5 minutes before Homerun: The ultimate moment of need. © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

As the clock was closing in on go-time, some felt the need to charge the batteries to max. Wise, very wise.

Deep breaths © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

It's all fun and games at Homerun... Until it's three minutes left to the start!

Full force © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

As the cats had Wreaked havoc across the initial running field, the path to the skis were all but a walk in the park. It was more like trying to climb a tree with high heels and a dozen of angry dogs barking centimeters below.

Actual footage of what it's like being top 5 mid-race © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Philip Harlaut was at the time of this picture at 4th place. How sick wouldn't it be to have this view during Homerun instead of the massive crowds we usually see? While that is the reality for some, this is what it looks like up top.

Pony-power © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

While the high speeds at the front looks intriguing and all of that, we just can't help loving the vibes further back.

Sixten, two-time winner of Homerun. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

For the second Homerun in a row, Sixten Svensson cleared the final stretch of Stjärnbacken as number one. In an interview given prior to the race, Mr Svensson shared his three top tips on how to succeed at Homerun. When asked about how he accomplished the win, he simply replied that he did the exact three things he had tipped everyone else on doing.

Marcus Ahlström from Nebraska © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Marcus Ahlström is known for his love of flairs - and he's not afraid of displaying just that. Hats off for this guy always putting on a show.

Celebrations on top of Timmerstugan © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Not your average celebration-picture perhaps, however it captures Homeruns essential vibe. It's chaotic, it's fun, and it's everything you'd never expect.

What is he saying? © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

This guy certainly was fired up for making it all the way down. Rumours has it that he crowd-surfed the dance floor of Verandan later on that night. Further investigation on the matter revealed that he is almost 2 meters long, and that the crowd-surf, even-though executed on a unknowing and unprepared crowd, was a huge success.

Dressed for success 2022! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Not even these guys felt chilled after the race from Åreskutan. And there's no wondering why, they were so caught up with cheering on everybody to do their best - which granted them the win of the honorable title 'Dressed for success'

The feeling of never wanting to leave this place © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Homerun 2022 was a success in pretty much all aspects, we can't wait to see you in the future!

Need more? Of course you do! Dive into the image gallery and scroll through 50+ pics from Homerun 2022.

Homerun 2022 © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Impact vests? © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool 5 minutes before Homerun: The ultimate moment of need. © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Local Åre bike gang Women + Wheelz © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Squad check! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool It's all fun and games... Until the race starts! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Perks with not riding with jeans: Actually being able to move © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Hands up if you find yourself! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool About to get down to business. © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Ready, Set... © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool GO! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Rush hour at Åreskutan © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool This is why we love Homerun. © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool The Homerun - in all its glory! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Your next desktop wallpaper? © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool And off they go. © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool All smiles during Homerun 2022 © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Loose dino! © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Sixten Svensson claring the finish line first of all - again! © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool And there is literally nobody even remotely close to him © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Yupp, we feel you. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool This. Is.Style. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool #141 Julia Hejde © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Chill-area © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Kristoffer Turdell recharging for the aprés © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Dressed for racing? Not so much. Dressed for Timmerstugan? Absolutely. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Congratulations to everyone that made it! © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Hero moment for Sixten Svensson © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Everybody needs a helmet like this guy has © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Speaker Jesper Jonsson on site © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Sixteen Svensson - two time winner of Homerun © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Finishing area © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool We think #438 was the fastest of these three. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Marcus Ahlström made it very clear that he made it over the finishing line. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool How to Homerun! © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Turdell and Tjäder celebrating yet another successful race © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool The winners are crowned 🔥 © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Pontus Kjellström © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Mathilda Lange © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Siri Browaldh © Emrik Jansson Sixten Svensson © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Samuel Andreasson & Albin Billing © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool From where you'd rather be © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Timmerstugan: The classic venue for celebrating Red Bull Homerun © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool All smiles at Timmerstugan © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool 🥺 © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Timmerstugan © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool First round is on #37 © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Cheers, Mate © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Oh boy have we missed this view? © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool It. Is. A. Wrap. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool Homerun 2022: over and out © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool