17 sick bikes (and riders) to hit the Källviken jump line
© Hanna Jonsson
Published on
One more drool-worthy than the next.
Downhill, Slopestyle, Enduro and hardtail bikes. 26'' and 27,5'' and even 29'' wheels. There was definitely a huge mix of bikes to hit the slope line at Källviken this past weekend.
Check the bikes and their owners out below. Which bike is your dream bike?
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Click here for a full photo epic and report from the event:
Follow us on Red Bull Bike Facebook for daily bike stoke straight to your feed.