17 sick bikes (and riders) to hit the Källviken jump line

One more drool-worthy than the next.
Downhill, Slopestyle, Enduro and hardtail bikes. 26'' and 27,5'' and even 29'' wheels. There was definitely a huge mix of bikes to hit the slope line at Källviken this past weekend.
Check the bikes and their owners out below. Which bike is your dream bike?

1.

Emil Johansson brought his custom-painted Trek Slopestyle bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

2.

Simon Johansson on his 27,5'' Santa Cruz Enduro bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

3.

Alma Wiggberg on her "do-it-all" Specialized Downhill bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

4.

Emil Jonsson with his Trek Slope bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

5.

Vidar Holstein on his Santa Cruz Bronson.
© Hanna Jonsson

6.

Felix Törnqvist ripped the paint job off his NS hardtail for a cleaner look
© Hanna Jonsson

7.

Elof Lindh on his Dartmoor hardtail.
© Hanna Jonsson

8.

Oskar Högberg on a blacked out hardtail.
© Hanna Jonsson

9.

Lukas Skiöld with a sick custom-painted hand-me-down from Emil Johansson.
© Hanna Jonsson

10.

Gustaf Johansson Jones on board his Meta Commencal.
© Hanna Jonsson

11.

Ben Zwar getting sendy on his 29'' Santa Cruz bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

12.

Andreas Höglund on his Trek Enduro bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

13.

William Stomberg going all-in on his blacked-out hardtail.
© Hanna Jonsson

14.

Oscar Bengtsson onboard his Downhill NS Bikes.
© Hanna Jonsson

15.

Olle Zetterlund on Anton Thelander's old Canyon DH bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

16.

Alex Alanko with one of the sickest paint jobs on his Cachet bike.
© Hanna Jonsson

17.

Tobias Jangmo rocking the X-COBRA Freehopper 485 hardtail.
© Hanna Jonsson
