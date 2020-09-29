FIFA 21: The young players with the highest potential

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord for the latest news and articles!

The FIFA franchise produce awesome games year after year and has extremely loyal fans from all over the world. Even though the ordinary Customs game is widely enjoyed, the Career Mode is something that seems to tickle a little bit extra for many fantasy managers out there. It's something special when you follow a player from mediocracy (well, not with these guys) to a world-beater. The players in this article, however, start of pretty darn good - and will become amongst the best players in the game. Let's take a look at the 20 young stars with the highest potential in FIFA 21.

Alphonso Davies - Bayern München - PR 89, CR 81

The 19-year old Canadian is already considered to be one of the best Left-Backs in the world. No wonder his Potential Rating (PR) is 89 , and Current Rating (CR) 81 .

Ansu Fati - Barcelona - PR 90, CR 76

Barcelona's got a special player in Ansu Fati. At only 17, Fati's already setting La Liga alight and is by some considered to be FC Barcelona superstar Messi's heir.

Rodrygo - Real Madrid - PR 90, CR 79

Brazil is known for producing excellent football players, and this lightning-fast Right-Winger is no exception. If you need someone to surge down the right lane, Rodrygo might be your guy.

Mikel Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad - PR 90, CR 84

Already a fine player at CR 84 , this Left-Winger can be even better if you play him right. Real Sociedad can deem themselves lucky to have such a talented player.

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid - PR 90, CR 83

Real Madrid's got a few really promising youngsters, and Valverde is definitely one of them. Emulating teammates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, this young CM can rule the La Liga midfield for years to come.

Dayot Upamecano - Red Bull Leipzig - PR 90, CR 77

Upamecano is a rare defensive talent. At only 21-years old, he plays with a maturity seldom seen in CBs his age. Commanding, physical with great leadership abilities - it's no wonder why so many clubs are eager to sign him.

Frenkie De Jong - Barcelona - PR 90, CR 85

Another produce of Ajax's amazing youth academy, FC Barcelona saw the potential in the Dutch international starlet. With a CR of 85 , De Jong is already a great player with good stats all over.

Sandro Tonali - AC Milan - PR 91, CR 77

The 20-year old Tonali is likened to a young Andrea Pirlo - need we say more? This starlet will set Italian football alight for many, many years to come.

Francisco Trincão - Barcelona - PR 91, CR 78

Versatile forward Trincão is one of the most promising Portuguese players in recent years. Good Pace, Dribbling and Shooting - he'll be a real threat infront of the goal.

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - PR 91, CR 85

Another forward that'll be on everyones lips, once he reaches his full potential. With 85 CR he's already a world-beater, but this England international still has A LOT more potential. Can potentially be one of the best forwards in the game.

Lautaro Martinez - Inter - PR 92, CR 84

Argentine Martinez is a dominant Striker in a league that prides itself with solid defensive performances - that's quite a feat. Great Finishing, Dribbling and Pace, this guy is a nightmare for every defender out there.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan - PR 92, CR 85

It feels that Donnarumma has been around for ages, doesn't it? At only 21 years of age, Donnarumma's brilliance can rise even further. This goalkeeping superstar slots in to every team in the world (with the exception of one. Maybe).

Matthijs De Ligt - Juventus - PR 92, CR 85

Oh boy, only 21-years old and a CR of 85 . Another Ajax youth academy starlet, De Ligt is as solid as a rock in the defensive line. A CB to rely on for ages, De Ligt is one of the absolute best options if your defense is leaking.

Erling Braut Haaland - Borussia Dortmund - PR 92, CR 84

One of the best players that's come out of Scandinavia for a long, long time, Haaland is a true goalscoring beast. Great Finishing, great Pace and a Physicality rating of 85, Haaland is a juggernaut who can stand toe-to-toe with the best defenders in the world. And the best part? He can be even better with a PR of 92 .

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool - PR 92, CR 87

CR of 87 ? Already? The best Right-Back in the world at only 21 years of age? Yep, Alexander-Arnold is just that good. The Passing, Dribbling, Pace and Defensive stats are through the roof - play this guy if you need... well, play him ALL THE TIME.

Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid - PR 93, CR 80

A versatile attacker who can excel as a second Striker or as a Left-Winger, Vinicius came to Real Madrid to much fanfar after dominating Brazilian football at 16 years of age. He's looked upon as one of the best talents in the world and has already proven himself on the biggest stages. No wonder Vinicius Jr. has one of the highest PRs ( 93 ) in the world.

João Felix - Atlético de madrid - PR 93, CR 81

Another Portuguese, another supertalent. Felix's switch to Atlético last year was one of the most hyped transfers in recent memory. Likened with Kaká and fellow countryman Christiano Ronaldo - you know that Felix is going places. Versatile, skillful with immense technical abilities, Felix is a must-pick to get that creative spark.

Kai Havertz - Chelsea - PR 93, CR 85

The German ace Havertz holds a similar role as Felix - creating that attacking spark with excellent passes and dribbles to rip through defenses everywhere, while also scoring the occasional (or several) goals. Newly acquired by Chelsea from Leverkusen, the English side has an extremely promising young player on their hands.

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund - PR 93, CR 87

A Current Rating of 87 at 20 years of age? WOW! A generational talent, Sancho is among the best of the best from the start. He's one of the best dribblers in the game and few players can match his skills as a winger. You can't go wrong with this guy in your team.

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain - PR 95, CR 90

A CR of 90 already ranks Mbappé in the top 7 from the get-go. When he reaches his potential of 95 , he'll be the best player in FIFA 21. Seen as Messi's and Ronaldo's heir to the best player in the world, it's not a shocker that superstar Mbappé's ratings are insane. Just look at the stats: Pace: 96, Dribbling: 91, Shooting: 86 and Physicality 76 - it doesn't get any better than that, folks. If you can't score goals with this guy on the team, well, maybe you should just stop playing the game, sell your console and take up knitting or woodworking, or something.