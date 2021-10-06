All you need to know: BIKE WEEK on RED BULL SWEDEN

Bike
It’s BIKE WEEK in the Red Bull Sweden office and the schedule is jam-packed with sick content that will get your bike stoke pumping through the autumn. This week will take you from some of Sweden’s sickest MTB spots to Utah’s treacherous desert and finally, Lisbon’s newest pump track. And a whole lot of tasty two-wheeled content in-between.
01
Monday 11th: Swede Shreds season 2 release
Shred some of Sweden’s finest MTB spots together with some of the best riders in the country in four brand new episodes of Swede Shreds. Hanna Jonsson is once again on the hunt for Sweden’s sickest riding spots and takes a trip from Göteborg in the south to Bygdsiljum in the north with a bunch of stops in-between.
Hang out with riders like Emil Johansson, Simon Johansson, Alma Wiggberg, Zakarias Johansen and Oscar Härnström whilst shredding top-notch trails. Enduro heaven, downhill rips, dirt jump sessions, bike park building and even a throwback to one of the most legendary races in Sweden - Swede Shreds season 2 has it all.
02
Friday 15th: Red Bull Rampage
20 years of iconic freeriding
The biggest, gnarliest and most nerve-wracking competition of the year is back. Red Bull Rampage returns in 2021, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, lines and moments in freeriding history. The 15th edition of the legendary event will feature 15 of the world’s best riders as they take on a brand new venue in the rugged desert landscape of Southwestern Utah on Friday, October 15.
For a week prior the event each rider, together with a 2-man dig team, carves out their own unique line down the treacherous mountainside including big jumps, sketchy ridge lines and huge technical drops. With limited time, equipment and practice, and in harsh desert condition, this competition is a true test of each riders strength, commitment and bike skills as they each take on their own line come Friday’s big final.
03
Sunday 17th: Red Bull Pump Track UCI World Championships
Jössefors Red Bull Pump Track Qualifer 2021
After a 2-year hiatus the World Championships in Pump Track is back. The 2021 World Final will be held in Lisbon, Portugal where some of the best pump track riders in the world will fight for the prestigious rainbow stripes and the World Championship title. The track itself is close to 300 meter in length and provides a challenging ride, testing both skill and endurance to the max on race day.
Eight riders from Sweden have qualified for the event through a Qualifier round held earlier this autumn in Jössefors, Arvika (read more about it here).
Get an exclusive behind the scenes look at the event over on Red Bull Sweden Instagram and follow the Women and Wheels ladies as they take on the big challenge.
04
EXPERIENCE: Red Bull Formation
Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind progression session for women’s freeride mountain biking. An event that pushes some of the world’s best riders to go bigger, rowdier and blow boundaries. This year, the event saw eight riders form across the globe come together in Utah’s desert to create top-to-bottom lines that illustrate their skill, style, and power. An event that saw all of them perform above their imagination in a time where women’s freeride mountain biking is booming.