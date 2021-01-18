The games we're looking forward to the most in 2021

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord !

2021 is finally here and a host of new amazing games are just waiting to be released. With Playstation- and Microsofts new next-gen consoles out, there's real excitement in the air. How will the new games look? What'll be the difference from last-gen? How will they be played? The questions are many. So far, the answers are few as most of the games released on PS5 or Xbox Series X also were made for last-gen. This year, however, the exclusives are coming. Here are the games that we are looking forwards to the most in 2021.

Resident Evil Village

The Resident Evil franchise has produced many great games over the years. One thing that generally stands out is the amazing graphics. When Resident Evil 2 came out on Playstation, it was mind-blowing. When Resident Evil 4 was released on Gamecube, it was revolutionary. So, it's safe to say that the first Resident Evil game released on a next-gen console's got high expectations. Resident Evil Village is hyped, but based on early trailers and previews, it's meeting expectations. We're really looking forward to be scared out of our socks.

Released on: Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. Release date: 2021*.

It looks wonderfully gloomy © Capcom

Hogwarts Legacy

A Harry Potter franchise game we're actually really excited about, Hogwarts Legacy is set in a more mature, darker universe. The player take on the role as a new Hogwarts student in the late 1800s, getting sorted (through the much loved Sorting Hat) into a House, going to class (probably more fun than in real life... hopefully) and exploring the open world environment (yes, you can go to Hogsmeade and drink Butterbear). Visually stunning, interesting direction on the franchise and loads of things to do - all bode well for the magical world of J.K. Rowling's.

Released on: Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and PC. Release date: 2021.

We can't wait to enter the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy © Avalanche

Sable

Initially set for release back in 2019, Sable is finally coming on various platforms this year. This beautiful open world adventure features Sable, a young adventurer in search of a rite-of-passage mask. The game is centered around discovery and puzzle-solving which lets you explore the wonderfully original world made by the developers Shedworks. Many game developers are trying to make games as graphically realistic as possible - Shedworks original illustrations shows that a game can be as beautiful as any of them with its pastelly charm.

Released on: Xbox One/Series X, PC, Mac and Android. Release date: 2021

Sable looks so good © Shedworks

Horizon Forbidden West

Talking about bright beautiful games. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is finally arriving this year. Horizon Forbidden West continues the huntress Aloy's journey through a post-apocalyptic world - this time she ventures into the Forbidden West and explores California, Utah and Nevada in search of the source of a terrible plague. We can expect more fantastic exploration in the vast open world, amazing creatures and well-written storyline in this epic tale. And yes, this time we get to explore underwater as well!

Released on: Playstation 4/5. Release date: 2021

Aloy is back! © Sony CIE

God of War: Ragnarok

Everything with the word "Ragnarok" in the title must be epic, right? The highly anticipated sequel to God of War set in the norse mythology will continue to follow Krateros and his son Atreus - SPOILER - *cough* Loki *cough* in the beginning of the end of days, Ragnarök. Not much else is known about the game, but trust us when we say that this is going to be one hell of a journey.

Released on: Playstation 5. Release date: 2021

Get the axe ready © SIE Santa Monica Studio

Stray

This is a game about a... cat. With a backback. Sounds exciting? We think so! The game developers, BlueTwelve Studios, has stated that the game is set in a futuristic Hong Kong and that the gameplay focus is about exploration and puzzle-solving. Sneaking around as a cat in a bustling neon city feels, as least beforehand, as an oddly satisfying thing. We don't know really why, but we're extremely excited about taking on the form of a cat, with a backpack, sneaking around and solving puzzles.

Released on: Playstation 4/5 and PC. Release date: 2021

Good kitty © Annapurna Interactive

Riders Republic

Extreme sports in an open-world? Together with a bunch of your friends?! With five different playable sports to choose from?!! And seven unique maps to ride?!!! Do we have to say anything else?!!!!

Released on: Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and PC. Release date: February 25

Are you ready to get extreme? © Ubisoft

It Takes Two

From the team behind A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, comes It Takes Two on March 26. If it's anything like the former games, It Takes Two will be a a co-op adventure with an amazing tale and deep, moving storytelling, seldom seen in games. If you've played a Josef Fares game, you know what we're talking about. We can't wait to delve into the visionary minds of Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight.

We're really excited about the co-op adventure It Takes Two © Hazelight

Released on: Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and PC. Release date: March 26

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was supposed to launch at the release of Xbox Series X in November 2020, but after development issues due to the ongoing pandemic, it was postponed to late 2021. Safe to say, we are really looking forward to the fourteenth installment of Halo and to see Master Chief on a next-gen console.

Halo Infinite © Microsoft

Released on: Xbox One/Series X and PC. Release date: 2021.

*unfortunately nearly all games on this list is scheduled to be released in "2021". No viable information about the exact dates exists yet.