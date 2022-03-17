5 Fast Ones ft. MFB

Gaming
MFB are hosting a brand new and exciting gaming vodcast together with comedian and radio host Victor Linnér. In the last episode they were joined by influencer star Filip Dikmen, where they talked about Dying Light 2, their favorite Battle Royale games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, who's the best Batman out there and a lot more. After the show we had a quick chat with the boys, to get to know them a little bit better, and asked them five quick-fire questions. This is what they said! 👇
Questions
- Best game ever?
- Best console?
- Proudest gaming achievement?
- Hardest boss in a game?
- Next-gen or Old school?
01
Yousif
- Apex Legends
- PC
- CS:GO Global Rank
- Raids in Runescape
- Old School
02
Musti
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- PlayStation
- Azazel in Tekken 6
- Top 100 in the world in Injustice 2
- Next-gen
03
Hassan
- Runescape
- PC
- 99 Agility on Old School Runescape 🤣
- Jad in Runescape
- OLD SCHOOL!
Join in on the fun 👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!