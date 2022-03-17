Min Fakking Bror
5 Fast Ones ft. MFB

Min Fakking Bror are they hosts of a brand new gaming vodcast. We met with the boys and asked them 5 quick-fire questions about gaming!
MFB are hosting a brand new and exciting gaming vodcast together with comedian and radio host Victor Linnér. In the last episode they were joined by influencer star Filip Dikmen, where they talked about Dying Light 2, their favorite Battle Royale games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, who's the best Batman out there and a lot more. After the show we had a quick chat with the boys, to get to know them a little bit better, and asked them five quick-fire questions. This is what they said! 👇
Questions
  • Best game ever?
  • Best console?
  • Proudest gaming achievement?
  • Hardest boss in a game?
  • Next-gen or Old school?
Yousif

Yousif
Yousif
  • Apex Legends
  • PC
  • CS:GO Global Rank
  • Raids in Runescape
  • Old School
Musti

Musti
Musti
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • PlayStation
  • Azazel in Tekken 6
  • Top 100 in the world in Injustice 2
  • Next-gen
Hassan

Hassan
Hassan
  • Runescape
  • PC
  • 99 Agility on Old School Runescape 🤣
  • Jad in Runescape
  • OLD SCHOOL!
Did you miss Episode 2 of the vodcast? No worries - here you go!
Vodcast #2 - SiQViQ and MFB ft. Filip Dikmen
Vodcast #2 - SiQViQ and MFB ft. Filip Dikmen
