6 games to play this Holiday

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord !

The Holiday season is upon us and with it comes a host of great new games to enjoy. Few things are as cozy as playing a good game when you're all snuggled up on the couch - hearing the grim winter weather outside. This winter season also sees next-gens consoles (if you were lucky enough to get them), Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, arriving - so naturally, many of the games in this list are therefore next-gen. Here's what we are playing this Holiday:

Cyberpunk 2077 – the facts © CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 - Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X, PC

The highly hyped dystopian action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 has finally hit the shelves. And in all fairness, it hasn't been a smooth ride for the developers, for many reasons. However - despite its (sometimes) technical flaws, it's still a very good game. Great graphics, fun and compelling side quests, interesting characters and a genuine RPG experience. Also, Keanu Reeves is awesome as the character Johnny Silverhand - adding depth and solidity to the quests. If you play on PC or the next-gen consoles and is a fan of dystopian RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 is a good addition to your gaming library.

The Pathless is a beautiful game © Giant Squid

The Pathless - Playstation 4/5, PC iOS

How much we love bright, pastelly adventures in magical environments, especially in the winter season. The Pathless is a new action adventure made for several platforms. Players take on the role as The Hunter; a female master archer who's set out to save her world from a curse that instills darkness across the land. Together with her trusted Eagle (which is the real MVP of the game), she solve puzzles, defeat bosses and explore crags and plains in this story of light and darkness. The world is beautiful and mechanics smooth, colors vibrant and gameplay forgiving. The Pathless is a simple game that won't rock your world, but then again, it doesn't always have to. Sometimes simple is beautiful and just enough. Sometimes it's perfect to just take a break for a few minutes, playing a pretty game.

Among Us © InnerSloth

Among Us - Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile

Alright, Among Us isn't a NEW game. However, it just released on Nintendo Switch (December 15th) after Nintendo's Indie Worlds event. It's safe to say that people went nuts after the announcement. For those of you who doesn't know about Among Us (who lives under a rock?) it's a social online multiplayer game where players takes on one of two roles: Crewmates or Imposter(s). The Crewmates are trying to complete various tasks (and identify the enemy), while the Imposters sabotage and kill, trying to hinder the Crewmates. It's actually an amazingly fun family/friends game. Perfect for those after-dinner-trying-to-digest hangouts.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla © Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X, PC

Another year, another Assassin's Creed. However, this installment is considered to be one of the best of the series. Valhalla was highly anticipated, and seems to be delivering. The viking-era Assassin's game brings together many elements that the fans desired from previous games - from city-building to the addition of the Hidden Blades. In the story, you take control of Eivor; a viking chief from Norway, leading his/hers band of raiders to the coast of England in search of new pastures. Visually stunning (especially on the next-gen consoles), brutal (many draw parallells to God of War's combat system - in a good way) and with authentic historical settings. A great game to immerse into during cold winter nights.

The Last of Us Part II is a story you need to get familiar with © Naughty Dog

The Last of Us: Part II - Playstation 4

This is perhaps not a totally brand spanking new game - BUT - if you haven't played The Last of Us, you NEED to try it out. This is a great example of a game that transcends the screen. As a great book or an amazing film. The Last of Us will move and affect you - even if your heart is as cold as the most biting winter night. The Last of Us Part II is set five years after its prequel and the world is still ravaged by the Cordyceps Fungus which turns humans into zombie-like beings. Powerful factions have been formed which threatens zombies and survivors alike. You'll probably both laugh and shed a few tears in this epic story-driven tale of love and loss.

Shadowlands takes you to magical places, filled with amazing creatures © Blizzard

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - PC

The latest World of Warcraft expansion sees the heroes of Azeroth descending into the very Underworld of the much beloved Blizzard universe. The Anima, or life-force, is being drained, and you have to figure out who's behind it all. With Shadowlands comes one of the biggest overhauls of the mechanics in a World of Warcraft expansion yet. The level cap is reduced from 120 to 60 (the level cap of the first game) and all the classes sees major changes - amongst others. Explore beautiful plains, deep forests, Dracula-esque mountains and barren valleys while you find out more of what's happening to the Shadowlands. Unable to see your friends during the Holidays? No problem, explore Shadowlands together with them online.