6 must-have MTB products this summer

Drooling over the latest MTB products is one of the best pastimes we know. It doesn’t matter if it’s something small or big, cheap or expensive, new-ish or completely revolutionary - the excitement over newly released MTB products just never gets old. So what are the hottest products coming in to the 2020 summer season?

To find out, we caught up Elin Nilsson who is the head buyer at Åre Skidsport and an absolute shredder herself. Living and working in one of the biggest MTB towns in Sweden she gets a first-hand view of what products works best for the Swedish market.

Keep reading to find out what products she thinks are this season’s must-haves and why.

Elin Nilsson is head buyer at Åre Skidsport and an absolute shredder. © Hanna Jonsson

It's been really fun and interesting to follow the development of MTB products over the years. From back in the days when a DH-specific product was the thing to have, to today when everyone wants to be part of the Enduro revolution. Now, almost all products are made to suit more than one type of riding. Elin Nilsson

1. POC VPD System Torso

Full-length back protection

Combined summer and winter product

Good ventilation

Long life span

Clean design and full-length spine protector. © POC SPORTS

“This product is unique on the market at the moment as it resembles the Motocross torsos that a lot of riders wear, but has certain characteristics that are a lot more suitable for MTBers. Instead of the MX Torsos that only partially protects the spine, this product has a full-length spine protector, as well as a chest plate.

Also, instead of being made in non-breathable hard plastic material, this torso is made with VDP. It’s a material that softens with body heat to give more freedom of movement, but hardens on impact, spreading the force over a larger area. The torso also has small ventilation holes all over which increases comfort , especially on hot summer days.

Another clever function is that it can be used both for biking and for winter sports, which is perfect as most riders tend to ski in the winters, especially if you live up here in Åre. The chest plate is removable so that you can convert it to a normal spine protector, all you have to buy is an additional waist strap."

2. 7mesh SLAB Shorts

Unique design

Bum bag compatible

A unique waistband design for all the Enduro peeps out there. © 7Mesh

Elin wearing the 7Mesh Slab shorts and Compound jersey. © Jonas Kullman

“7mesh is a small Canadian brand from Squamish , BC that makes very technical, stylish and clean-looking outdoor gear. Their male and female clothing range is almost equally as big, something I personally find super cool and important as brands often has a much larger and more technical range for men than for women, especially smaller brands.

The SLAB shorts exist in both the men’s and women’s range and are a pair of slim-fitting Enduro shorts with a unique waistband design . The shorts have no zip or buttons in the waist, just a small adjustment buckle at the front. It is made so that no seams will chafe when you ride with for example a bum bag. I think it’s really cool design and a new way of thinking.”

Sweet Protection Arbitrator MIPS Helmet

Extremely priceworthy

Nice-looking design

Two helmets in one, all you do is remove the chin piece. © Sweet Protection

“Finally someone has managed to make a cool, good-looking and safe convertible full-face helmet ! I know that this is not a new concept to have a removable shin piece, as similar helmets have existed on the market for years, but personally I haven’t been convinced of them until this helmet dropped last year.

The helmet feels robust and safe to ride in and also has a really good-looking design. It’s made in carbon fiber, has MIPS protection, and only costs 3000 SEK - it’s an absolute bargain. Sweet Protection has definitely stepped things up on the helmet market with this product.

It's especially good for Enduro riders as you can have the XC version on riding up the hill and then simply attach the chin piece when you are dropping into the trail.

I've always preferred riding in a full-face helmet but often opt for the XC lid when I go for an Enduro ride, as it’s too hot and sweaty to ride uphill with a full-face. But with a helmet like this, you don’t have to choose. It’s perfect for the kind of riding I love to do."

7mesh Compound Jersey

Wind stopper on the chest

Clean-looking design

It exists in green and black. © 7Mesh

“A jersey is just a jersey, you might think, but this one comes with a very clever feature . It has wind-stopper material covering the chest area to stop you from getting a cold wind chill when riding. I know, it might not sound like much but it’s actually amazing, especially when you ride in places like the Swedish Fjells or Åre where the weather can be pretty cold and unpredictable in summer. It makes a huge difference.

It’s only available in the men’s range at the moment, but women can obviously use it as well, it just gives it a more relaxed fit - perfect for the bike park.”

5. Tyre Plugs

Pocket size

“Ride savers”

This all you need to fix a puncture? Yep. © OneUp Components

“Everybody who rides tubeless should have tyre plugs with them on a ride - it’s such a good product. If you’re like me and like to ride without much equipment or a bag, a puncture can often completely ruin your day out riding. But with tyre plugs, you can easily fit them in your pocket and when you get a puncture, all you have to do is plug the hole and pump it back up . It’s so simple!

But where does the pump come from if I ride without a bag? Read point number 6 to find out!”

6. OneUp Components

Smart and practical

"Ride savers"

This all fits in your steerer tube. © OneUp Components

“For someone who likes to ride without a bag, OneUp Component’s product range is an absolute dream. They have loads of different clever tool setups for your bike and frame . You can hide tools in the handlebars, the steerer tube, on your bottle holder or even in your cranks . This way you don’t have to faff around with a bag or be afraid you’ve forgotten something vital as all you need is already installed on your bike.”