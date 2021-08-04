A skiers activity guide to summer

During winter, life is pretty straightforward. You wake up, eat breakfast and go out shredding on the mountain until the lift closes or the sun sets for the day. Meet your friends for a beer at the aprés and discuss the riding that was done only to go home, sleep and do it all again tomorrow. Summertime? Not so easy. There are many activities to be done, the money you live on all winter needs to be earned, and the beach is always calling for another day spent in the water.

Julian Wilson heading out for a surf © Red Bull Content Pool

Obviously, you need to work at some point to finance your skiing. Fortunately, summer days are endlessly long, and it does not matter when you are off work because it is always bright outside.

Adrenaline at its purest © Red Bull Content Pool

Depending on what kind of skier you are, you have many activities that can get you close to the same feeling as sliding down a mountain on snow. If you are an avid park rat, skateboarding and inlines will offer a great way to continue your progression during summer. Combine this with some trampoline park and foam pits to practice the big tricks, and you'll be more comfortable when winter finally hits.

Skateboard, inlines and MTB, all great ways to drill your skills for winter © Red Bull Content Pool

If you are more into ski mountaineering and use a lot of technical work to access and get down giant mountains. Spending summer in the mountains, practicing rope work, climbing and running is a great way to keep in shape for the upcoming objectives. Maybe you need to improve your glacier travel skills? Perfect summer activity to cool down from the warm summer heat.

A better after work on a local crag in Åre © Tim Larsson

No matter where you are located during the warm months, you can have a great time on a mountain bike. You do not need the same vertical drop to experience the rush of going down a fast, nice track. Many great freeride skiers have mountain biking as their favorite summer activity as it provides close to the same feeling as skiing. Easy to understand why if you have ever ridden a proper singletrack!

Trails, trails, trails © BC Bike Race

If you are fortunate enough to live close to the sea, surfing is the obvious choice during summer! Here in Sweden, you need quite a lot of wind to score surf, and due to the wind chop that comes to a Swedish swell, it's safe to say it's more complex than, say, in Portugal. But this might just be an advantage, just as the classic snow conditions (read: bulletproof ice) in Åre produce some of the best skiers in the world, mastering surf on Swedish waves is quite the achievement.

Surfing in Torö, 1 hour from Stockholm © Fanny Omne

No matter how you choose to spend your summer, winter will be here soon enough. Can't wait to be back on skis? We have some pointers on how you ski during summer!

