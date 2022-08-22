Talks with the winner of Bifrost IV

The Nordics premier Super Smash Ultimate competition branched out this year into a full on Fighting Game competition, with games such as Super Smash Melee, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive and Rivals of Aether making the cut. It's safe to say that Bifrost IV was filled with exciting FG action. Held at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm, combining the best of the Swedish FG community with the best of Swedish esports venues, the result wasn't anything but amazing. Top talent from around the globe gathered at the Sphere to battle it out on the screen, fans filled up the place watching their favorite game or rooted for their favorite player watching the whole show on Twitch.

Bifrost IV © Cecilia Öhlander

01 Interview with the organizers

Shieldbreakers , the organization behind the Bifrost competition, gathers every Tuesday on Red Bull Gaming Sphere for Fighting Game Tuesday's - every Fighting Game fans dream: a night completely dedicated to all sorts of Fighting Games. Want to have a quick game? Or a small competition with friends? Or maybe just a bite and a nice hangout? Then Fighting Game Tuesday's are perfect for you.

Anyway, we talked to Filip 'Flippy' Tengwall, main organizer and big kahuna for Super Smash Melee Sweden. Here's what he had to say about the competition, the venue and what's next:

How was the competition overall and what were the highlights?

Melee at Bifrost was such a stacked tournament, a lot of Sweden's best players showed up for both singles and doubles! Really fun to be able to host an event that attracts players from other regions, which is something we haven't had in Stockholm for quite a while now. A personal highlight for me was how casual and calm the environment felt! Even though everyone took the tournament seriously we had a really nice balance of just having a good time and beating each other up in our favourite video game!

How was the venue, the Red Bull Gaming Sphere?

The Gaming Sphere is really cool. The lighting and the airflow in the venue feels supernice and it really helps to keep your cool when playing a game as fast-paced as Melee. We had more than enough setups, a large area to hang out in and we showed our finals on the big screen which was amazing.

What’s next for the Smash Melee community?

The Melee community always has something new coming up, and our next stop will be in Helsingborg for a tournament called Midgard! We already have a ton of our best players signed up and it will be really cool to see if someone can finally bring Pipsqueak down from the throne (spoiler, probably not, haha)! For Stockholm specifically, we host our regular tournaments every week as usual. Nothing significant happening in Stockholm at the moment, but our community is steadily improving and everyone is getting so good at the game. Come challenge us if you feel like it!

Bifrost IV logo © Bifrost IV

02 Winner's Interview

We got to talk with the winner of the Super Smash Ultimate singles competition, Ryan ' Xurii ' Farnsworth:

BIG congratulations! First off, what’s your Super Smash background?

I started to play smash ever since I was about 5, started with Melee. I had no idea back then that the game would be popular for so long or that there was even a competitive scene. I even thought Mewtwo was the best character because he seemed like a boss character. But I played every game pretty frequently, consuming most of my time and taking up most of my childhood! I always knew that I wanted to compete but was always way too nervous to attempt it. Smash 4 was when I started to get my competitive drive, but still never competed in tournaments, more just playing for fun. I only gained the courage in June 2021 to start taking the game super seriously and compete in tourneys.

How did it feel to win and how was the competition overall?

Winning Bifrost felt absolutely unreal. I didn't think it was possible. Making it to Top 8 Losers with a somewhat sloppy performance didn't make me extremely confident that I would place all that well, especially with the bracket demons in my way. Pipwolf, Schmixtape, iRefuse, all people that I was very sure I would lose to. Somehow with some grinding and practice, the work put into my Isabelle payed off VS The Schmixtape and Pipwolf. It felt amazing to win vs both of them, both to point which I cried a bit. Beating iRefuse in the runback felt great, because I knew I could have beaten the Steve MU with Bayonetta if I was a bit more patient and careful. Then I had Big Chungus in my way. For being 14 he's such an amazing player and I can't believe how good he is at such a young age. Like literally at 14 I was mashing the same moves over and over. Great player, super fun set. Couldn't have asked for a better Grand Finals. Happy my Bayonetta/Isabelle pulled through.

Bifrost IV participants © Cecilia Öhlander The atmosphere was intense during the later stages of the competition © Cecilia Öhlander

Any particularly proud moments during the competition?

I'm super proud of my boyfriend Hampus, or 11Minutes and The Schmixtape for winning Doubles! I love that me and Hamp can look back fondly on these memories and say that we both won! Proud that my Isabelle finally beat The Schmixtape, it's just really funny if you think about it.

What’s next for you?

Right now I'm in Michigan, and I'm still gonna be competing! Gonna be going to a Monthly here fairly soon, and potentially going to a major in the future! Possibly going to The Big House. Can't wait to see my Swedish friends and family again someday, hopefully I'll be back sooner than later so their favorite American can invade them once again.

