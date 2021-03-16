All you need to know about the final of the Freeride World Tour

The weather window for the final of the Freeride World Tour is open between 20 through March 28. Here's what you need to know.

Bec des Rosses, commonly referred to as ' The Bec, ' is the most brutal competition venue of them all. Sure, they are all gnarly in their own way. Alaska has the spines ; Japan owns the pow . But in terms of brutality , nothing can come close to the Bec - which is why it's the perfect stage for hosting a final.

Bec des Rosses Routes

The top of the top has earned the golden ticket for the competition. The top 10 ski men, top 5 ski women, top 5 Snowboard men, and top 4 Snowboard Women.

It's safe to say that each one of the categories boasts huge capacity - and here's what you should keep an eye out for.

Ski Women

Hedvig Wessel leads the Ski Women category © Freeride World Tour

Hedvig Wessel, who is coming in on top, has proven her worth and pushed her competitors to go bigger and faster than they ever have. Her ace up her sleeve is her massive bone-crunching backflips, which blew everyone's minds back in Andorra. Breathing in her neck are the rest of the pack, who might not go for the big hucks, but opt for speed instead. Who will come out on top? Soon, we'll know.

Hedvig Wessel's winning ski run – Andorra

Ski Men

Ross Tester in the lead, closely followed by the Swedes © Freeride World Tour

Ross Tester, the sendy American, is leading the charge coming into the finals with two gold medals out of three competitions. He better watch his back, though, as the Hungry Swedes are coming into the Bec des Rosses with more experience, stiffer skis, and perhaps, more bloodlust.

Kristofer Turdell's road to Verbier – part 3

Kristofer Turdell has one goal for this year: To win on the Bec - a goal he will do everything in his power to achieve. Reine Barkered has skied the Bec more times than anyone on the roster and is always considered a favorite coming into Verbier.

By the way, you are following Kristofer on his road to Verbier, yes? His preparations can be seen in full in his series 'Road to Verbier,' streaming now on Red Bull TV.

Carl Regnér , with his agile and fluid skiing, is not far away from the top three. He has competed on this venue once before and crashed. It goes without saying that he is out for redemption.

Snowboard Women

Marion hearty is dominating © Freeride World Tour

Marion Hearty has so far won every single competition this year. Will she take home the crown with a 4 -0 ratio on the podium?

Snowboard Men

Blake on top, but the Swedish brit Cody Bramwell isn't far from the top. © Freeride World Tour

The Swedish Brit Cody Bramwell has one win under his belt and a whole lot of potential. We've seen what he's capable of - and now the time has finally come for him to prove it.

Camille Armand making his way down in style © Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

Where can I watch it?

The event will be streamed exclusively on Red Bull TV, so go ahead and bookmark this link and wait for Gandalf to appear on his white horse, riding on a convenient stream-link to the world's craziest Big Mountain Competition.

