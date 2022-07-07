Gaming
Bifrost IV - the Nordics premier Super Smash tournament branches out
Super Smash Bros Melee and Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 7 and Rivals of Aether - it's safe to say that the Nordics premier Smash tournament has branched out. Read all the info here!
We're excited to tell you that Bifrost IV will be held at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm on 5-7th August. Bifrost, the Nordics most premier Super Smash competition has branched out and will now include Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 7 and Rivals of Aether, along with the usuals; Super Smash Bros Melee and Ultimate. Here you'll find all of the information you need.
The Games
The people behind Bifrost has big ambitions. They've now decided to, not only host Super Smash Ultimate and Melee, but also add more Fighting Game Genre games in the competition. You can read about them here.
Super Smash Bros Melee
Even though Melee is the second installment of the Super Smash Bros franchise, most would agree that it is the true original. Super Smash Melee came out back in 2001, but 21 years after its release, people still love it. Maybe even more so as the years go by. Sweden has always boasted great Melee players such as Leffen, Armada and Pipsqueak - so it's only natural that a premier Smash tournament should be held in the Nordics.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
The latest Super Smash Bros game came out in 2018 and sailed up as one of the most popular Fighting Games quickly. With improved graphics, new maps and tons of characters to play as, Ultimate got a lot of fans from the Smash community who wanted something new and exciting. By the way, you haven't missed the Ultimate gathers at Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Tuesday's, have you?
Guilty Gear Strive
Guilty Gear Strive just came out last year and has got the fans buzzing. It's been called a complete revamp of the franchise and has even taken away its signature "Instant Kill" mechanic, but added the "Wall Break" feature - which has completely changed the gameplay. Guilty Gear Strive has become one of the most popular Fighting Games and if you're a fan of the anime style, this is your jam.
Tekken 7
Everyone knows about Tekken, right? One of the oldest franchises in the biz. It's also one of the most played games in its genre. Amazing, huh? Tekken 7 is also one of the three Fighting Games played in Red Bull Kumite, the Red Bull competition where the world's best fighters compete in awesome action-packed matches.
Rivals of Aether
An Indie Fighting Game based on the Super Smash world, Rivals of Aether is a true passion project. Made by the fans, for the fans. Even if it's similar to the game mechanics of Super Smash, where the arena is built around an ever-changing and highly adaptable platform, Rivals of Aether is more offensive-minded and even more fast paced than Super Smash - which results in high-octane and very, very exciting matches.
When and where?
Bifrost IV is going to take place at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm on 5-7th August. Everyone is welcome to join and watch at the venue. Do you want to watch Bifrost IV from the comforts of your home? Cool, the whole competition will be streamed live on Shieldbreakers Twitch channel. And don't forget to JOIN our Discord for the latest news!
Bifrost is a tournament series that aims to provide a unique experience for players and to expand the casual and competitive Fighting Game Scene in the Nordics.
Schedule
- Friday, Aug 5th: Venue is open 15:00 - 01:00. Side events and Doubles.
- Saturday, Aug 6th: Venue is open 12:00 - 01:00. Singles & Doubles. (precise times TBD)
- Sunday, Aug 7th: Venue is open 12:00 - 23:00. Singles & Doubles Finals.
What's Red Bull Gaming Sphere?
Red Bull Gaming Sphere is Sweden's premier gaming venue located in the heart of Stockholm. With a 8 meter big screen, 80 computers, 4 TVs with the newest consoles and jam-packed with the latest technology and equipment - the Sphere is heaven for every gamer. With highly adaptable spaces, the Sphere can be whatever you want it to be to suit your every need. Want a proper LAN? No problemos. Need a place for after-work? We're here for you. Want to have a viewing party for your favourite competition? No biggie. Do you want to showcase your game or have a panel or a vodcast? We fix. You can also just come down to the Sphere, play a game, have a bite, and just have a good time. 🎉
1 min
One-take drone clip from Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm
How do I register to the tournament?
Easy, click HERE! 🥳
Registrations end at 12:00 on August 1st.
What about the tournament structure?
As stated, Bifrost IV will be a Fighting Game Genre tournament. All of the involved games will have their own competition. The tournament structure will be a classic Double-Elimination model with a Winners and a Losers Bracket.
The competitions
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles (1v1)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles (2v2)
- Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles (1v1)
- Super Smash Bros. Melee Doubles (2v2)
- Gulity Gear: Strive Singles
- Tekken 7 Singles (1v1)
- Rivals of Aether Singles (1v1)
- Rivals of Aether Doubles (2v2)
- Scandinavian Crew Battles (5v5)
Anything else I should know?
If you need even more details, codes of conduct etc - check HERE.
