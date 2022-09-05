Red Bull Campus Clutch is about to begin: here's all you need to know!

Are you and your dorm gang tired of all the getting-back-after-summer parties? Need a paus from all the intense studies for exams? Or simply just loves Valorant? Read no more (well, please do if you want to know what Campus Clutch is), we've got the cure for those itching trigger fingers!

Red Bull Campus Clutch is so much more than just an ordinary esports competition. It's a competition where non-professional players can experience the life of a real esports superstar on some of the coolest stages across the globe. It's a competition where you and your friends can get memories for life together. It's a true Red Bull gaming experience, and YOU need to take part of it.

Anubis Gaming lift the Red Bull Campus Clutch Trophy © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

01 What is Red Bull Campus Clutch?

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a 5v5 Valorant competition where students are the only ones who are allowed to compete. Students from over 50 countries across the globe are competing in teams of five, to be crowned as the international champions of Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022. This is the second year of the competition and let us tell you, the first year was amazing. This year it's going to be even better. If you're a student and First Person Shooters are your jam, get on the train and join us for an incredibly fun event!

02 Awesome! What are the rules?

Glad you asked! Every competition needs a set of rules. Here they are:

Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Participants can only enter as a team of five (group registration). One team member signs up on behalf of the entire team.

The tournament is only open to residents of the participating countries.

The team constellation has to stay the same as initially registered throughout all three stages of the competition.

Each team will be allowed to replace one team member in the course of all three stages.

Each participant can only be part of one team.

Each participant must be enrolled at a university throughout the event.

Teams can be formed across different universities and regions.

So basically, if you're a student in Sweden and 18 or older, it's all gravy!

Swedish Finals CC © Qruxel That "winning" feeling © Red Bull Content Pool

03 Exciting stuff, but can I win anything?

Except for the glory of being crowned the World Champions together with your awesome friends? Of course you can!

The Swedish Champions will get an all-expenses-paid trip to the World Finals in São Paulo, Brazil. And if you win there, oh boy, the winning team gets a €20k cash prize AND tickets to a 2023 Riot event which'll feature the world's best Valorant players!

04 Sounds cool! Can I see something from last year?

Of course! We've got tons of content for you 👇

Want to hear from last year's Swedish Champions?

We organised a Hypegame between well-known streamers and selected students at Red Bull Gaming Sphere. Watch Slop3, roxyproxxy and co getting their, hmm... behinds kicked 😄

KUNG © Red Bull Campus Clutch / Riot Sweden vs Poland © Red Bull Campus Clutch / Riot Tiiiight © Red Bull Campus Clutch / Riot Sweden VS Lithuania © Red Bull Campus Clutch / Riot Some excellent casting © Red Bull Campus Clutch Sweden vs Belarus © Red Bull Campus Clutch / Riot

And here are stories how it went for KUNG on the international stage, interview with Swebliss, the World Finals and more 🏆

05 How does the tournament format look like?

You begin your exciting journey by participating in 1 of 6 Online National Qualifiers: South, West, South East, Stockholm, North East and North. If your team wins one of these qualifiers, you'll get invited to battle it out against your fellow university students in the epic offline Swedish Finals in Stockholm, at our amazing venue Red Bull Gaming Sphere , to prove once and for all which university really is Sweden's Nr 1.

The tournament itself is a regular 5v5 , single elimination Best of 1 . The Swedish Finals, however, is a Best of 3 . All for the excitement of course! Also, we've added Ban & Pick Map votes.

06

Here are the dates for the Swedish Qualifiers, Swedish Finals and World Finals. All the dates you need to know!

South - September 26

West - September 28

Southeast - September 30

Stockholm - October 3

East - October 5

North - October 7

The Swedish Finals will be played on October 30th at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. You're very welcome to come down to the venue to check it out live. Otherwise, you can watch the whole show live on our Twitch ! The Swedish Finals will be casted by our caster heroes and hosted by our awesome hosts - simply put, it's a show that you don't want to miss!

The World Finals will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 11th - 16th. This too, you can follow on our Twitch channel!

Get ready for the Internationals © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

07 Yup, I'm sold. How do I register?

Easy peasy, just click HERE and register to your regional qualifier.

1 min Do what juliano from G2 Esports says 👆

08 Can I watch Red Bull Campus Clutch somewhere, even if I'm not participating?

Most certainly! We understand that life (exams 😴) can get in the way sometimes. Luckily for you, we show the Swedish Finals AND the World Finals live on our Twitch !

Red Bull Campus Clutch Sweden © Red Bull

Join in on the fun and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!