All you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck
Check here for all the info from this year's Crankworx event in Innsbruck. Find out who's riding the big events and where and when to watch the big slopestyle contest.
The Crankworx Series swings back into action in Innsbruck in Austria after a long break from the the last stop in Rotorua back in March. As ever, there's a lot of gravity-fuelled mountain biking action to fit in over five days of competition.
When to watch the action
Red Bull TV will be showing five events from the Innsbruck schedule. The slopestyle contest is the blue ribbon event of any Crankworx festival and the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle contest takes place on October 3. You'll be able to watch finals live on Red Bull TV from 2.30pm CET. The rest of the schedule on Red Bull TV is listed below:
- Dual Slalom Innsbruck, October 1 – Live on Red Bull TV
- RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge, October 1 – Live on Red Bull TV
- CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck, October 2 – Live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm UTC (2.30pm CET)
- Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle, October 3 – Live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm UTC (2.30pm CET)
- iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club, October 4 – Live on Red Bull TV at 11.30am UTC (1.30pm CET)
No King and Queen of Crankworx competition at Innsbruck
Given the exceptional nature of 2020 with only two Crankworx World Tour series events taking place this year in Rotorua and Innsbruck there will be no points awarded for the year-round King and Queen of Crankworx contest at Innsbruck. Nor will points be awarded for the individual Crankworx Championships like slopestyle.
Who will be riding at Crankworx Innsbruck?
A big draw for home fans watching on will be Austrian bike personality Fabio Wibmer. Wibmer will be outside his usual comfort zone of performing outlandish mountain bike tricks when he takes to the downhill race at Innsbruck. Valentina Höll will also be hoping for home support as she takes part in the downhill competition, the dual slalom and pump track events on home turf.
With the UCI mountain Downhill World Championships a week later in Leogang there is also a splattering of some of the heavy bigger hitters of the downhill world in Innsbruck, Tracey Hannah, Laurie Greenland, Charlie Harrison, Bernard Kerr, Remi Thirion and Martin Maes are all slated to ride. Brook Macdonald will also be racing the downhill event, his first race since he broke two vertebrae on a training run at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships last August.
For the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestlye contest, the field is quite open with a largely European-based field competing. Emil Johansson is the stand out name in the rider list and will be the favourite to win having won the last two Crankworx slopestyle events in Red Bull Joyride at Whistler and the Rotorua contest earlier in 2020. The Swedes competition is likely to come from Dawid Godziek, Erik Fedko, Tomas Lemoine and Thomas Genon.
So what happened at last year's Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle contest?
Canada's Brett Rheeder took the win after delivering a technical masterclass on the Austrian course. He denied Emil Johansson a first win on the Crankworx World Tour since the Swede's well-documented return from an autoimmune disease. Dawid Godziek grabbed the final podium spot in his debut Crankworx appearance.
Watch Rheeder's win in the player below:
Brett Rheeder's winning run – Innsbruck
Rotorua Slopestyle recap
The first 2020 Crankworx stop of the year was in New Zealand at the Skyline Rotorua Gravity Park. Sweden's Emil Johansson took the win, wowing the judges with two brand-new slopestyle tricks for him – a 360 windshield wiper and a switch triple-whip. Watch the run in the video below:
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua
Nicolai Rogatkin of the United States took second with Germany’s Erik Fedko rounding off the podium in third place.