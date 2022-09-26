Passions ran high!
© Elias Gammelgård
esports

All you need to know about Red Bull Flick Sweden 2022

We got some good news for you FPS lovers: Red Bull Flick is back! Here's everything you need to know about this incredible competition for amateurs and professionals alike.
Written by Joakim Henningson
4 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Remind me again, what's Red Bull Flick?
  2. 2
    Cool! Tell me more about the format.
  3. 3
    Can I participate?
  4. 4
    Amazing, how do I register?
  5. 5
    Can I see something from last year's competition?
  6. 6
    Are there going to be any Show Matches, like last year?
  7. 7
    What are the important dates I need to know?
  8. 8
    Can I win anything?
Do you want to join the fun? Register for Red Bull Flick here!
Yeah, that's right, Red Bull Flick is BACK! The popular CS:GO tournament is up for another run of awesome, competitive 2v2 action. Following last year's success, Red Bull Flick 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever. We've collected everything you need to know, right here.
01

Remind me again, what's Red Bull Flick?

Forget everything you know about ordinary CS:GO. This is totally different. This is Red Bull Flick. A 2v2 CS:GO adventure where time is of the essence. No more bombs, no more Terrorists vs Counter-Terrorists. Say hi to capture points, respawns, fast-paced action and customized maps. Red Bull Flick is THE Red Bull competition for every FPS fan out there.
GamerLegion! The Swedish Champions of Red Bull Flick 2021 🎉🥇
GamerLegion! The Swedish Champions of Red Bull Flick 2021 🎉🥇
© Elias Gammelgård
02

Cool! Tell me more about the format.

Red Bull Flick is all about the partnership with your wingman/wingwoman. The main objective is to control certain areas, or Capture Points, and defend them as long as you can. When you've defended them for a certain amount of time, you win. Easy, right? And did we mention the competition is played on maps customized specifically for Red Bull Flick 2v2 CS:GO action?
The tournament format is a Best of 1 in the online qualifiers. The top two teams of every qualifier get's to play in the online Group Stage, where you'll play another Best of 1. The top 8 teams from the Group Stage will get invited to the offline Swedish Final at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm, where you'll play a Best of 3.
03

Can I participate?

This is one of the beautiful things about Red Bull Flick. EVERYONE can participate. The format is so different to ordinary CS:GO and the maps are customized specifically for Flick, which results in incredibly tight games, no matter if you're a professional or an amateur. It's all about reaction and partnership. Just look at last year's Swedish Finals.
Do you have a Swedish passport? Are you over 16 years old? Do you love FPS (not a requirement. Just a suggestion 😄)? Well then, what are you waiting for?!
04

Amazing, how do I register?

EASY - just click HERE 🥳
Kappa Bar and Granit Gaming trying out the Red Bull Flick maps
Kappa Bar and Granit Gaming trying out the Red Bull Flick maps
© Francisco Herrera
05

Can I see something from last year's competition?

Oh boy, do we have something from last year? We got tons! Check these out 👇
Red Bull Flick City Palace
Red Bull Flick City Palace
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick Control Room
Red Bull Flick Control Room
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick Digital Archives
Red Bull Flick Digital Archives
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick Sky Platform
Red Bull Flick Sky Platform
© Red Bull
Wi-nG:5 Lobby
© Red Bull
Playoff map 1: Wi-nG:5 Dex
© Red Bull
Playoff Map 2: Wi-nG:5 Flux
© Red Bull
Playoff Map 3: Wi-nG:5 T3L-P0RT
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick was hosted by Daniel Norlin
Red Bull Flick was hosted by Daniel Norlin
© Elias Gammelgård
And casted by the dynamic duo Tutsi and 7licious
And casted by the dynamic duo Tutsi and 7licious
© Elias Gammelgård
Heho was the surprise team of the competition
Heho was the surprise team of the competition
© Elias Gammelgård
It seems like everybody had a good time at the Sphere!
It seems like everybody had a good time at the Sphere!
© Elias Gammelgård
Elitserien's Typ As Nice participated in the finals
© Elias Gammelgård
Tutsi, 7licious, Daniel and Heho enjoying a post-game talk
© Elias Gammelgård
The audience had a great time
© Elias Gammelgård
Control room - where the magic happens
© Elias Gammelgård
Passions ran high!
© Elias Gammelgård
The host interviewing Bagcibrothers
© Elias Gammelgård
It's fun when you're this good!
© Elias Gammelgård
Tutsi and 7licious are two of Sweden's top CS:GO casters
© Elias Gammelgård
Congratulations to GamerLegion - THE SWEDISH CHAMPIONS
© Elias Gammelgård
Bagcibrothers, GamerLegion and Heho - the Swedish representatives 🏆
© Elias Gammelgård
06

Are there going to be any Show Matches, like last year?

You bet, but this year we call it the Celebrity Tournament! This tournament is played by some of Sweden's top gamers and influencers, on the customized maps of Red Bull Flick. The celebrities are TBA... 🤩
You can watch it all on Twitch.
Prima Esports enjoying Red Bull Flick
Prima Esports enjoying Red Bull Flick
© Elias Gammelgård
07

What are the important dates I need to know?

The celebrity tournament will be something else, we promise.
  • TBA - Celebrity Tournament
These are the dates for the Swedish qualifiers. Bring your best friend and see if you can make it to the top!
The top 16 teams from the qualifiers will battle it out at the Swedish National Group Stage. From there, 8 teams will go through to the Swedish National Final.
  • October 29 - Swedish National Group Stage
  • November 5 - Swedish National Final - Offline at Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm
The winners of the Swedish National Final gets a spot at the World Championship in Copenhagen.
  • November 16-20 - World Championship
08

Can I win anything?

Besides the immense glory? Sure you can 👇
  • The Swedish winner will get a trip to Copenhagen and have a chance to compete against the pro teams for a price pool of €50.000.
  • On each Swedish qualifier we will have €4000 worth of gear from Xtrfy and 96 Red Bull case drops together with MaxGaming.
  • On Esportal we will create something called a ladder and the one who plays the most games will win a computer from AMD.
Log Esports
Will your team win Red Bull Flick?
© Nuri Yılmazer
Join in on the fun and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!
esports
Gaming