All you need to know about Red Bull Flick Sweden 2022
We got some good news for you FPS lovers: Red Bull Flick is back! Here's everything you need to know about this incredible competition for amateurs and professionals alike.
Yeah, that's right, Red Bull Flick is BACK! The popular CS:GO tournament is up for another run of awesome, competitive 2v2 action. Following last year's success, Red Bull Flick 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever. We've collected everything you need to know, right here.
01
Remind me again, what's Red Bull Flick?
Forget everything you know about ordinary CS:GO. This is totally different. This is Red Bull Flick. A 2v2 CS:GO adventure where time is of the essence. No more bombs, no more Terrorists vs Counter-Terrorists. Say hi to capture points, respawns, fast-paced action and customized maps. Red Bull Flick is THE Red Bull competition for every FPS fan out there.
02
Cool! Tell me more about the format.
Red Bull Flick is all about the partnership with your wingman/wingwoman. The main objective is to control certain areas, or Capture Points, and defend them as long as you can. When you've defended them for a certain amount of time, you win. Easy, right? And did we mention the competition is played on maps customized specifically for Red Bull Flick 2v2 CS:GO action?
The tournament format is a Best of 1 in the online qualifiers. The top two teams of every qualifier get's to play in the online Group Stage, where you'll play another Best of 1. The top 8 teams from the Group Stage will get invited to the offline Swedish Final at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm, where you'll play a Best of 3.
03
Can I participate?
This is one of the beautiful things about Red Bull Flick. EVERYONE can participate. The format is so different to ordinary CS:GO and the maps are customized specifically for Flick, which results in incredibly tight games, no matter if you're a professional or an amateur. It's all about reaction and partnership. Just look at last year's Swedish Finals.
Do you have a Swedish passport? Are you over 16 years old? Do you love FPS (not a requirement. Just a suggestion 😄)? Well then, what are you waiting for?!
04
Amazing, how do I register?
EASY - just click HERE 🥳
05
Can I see something from last year's competition?
Oh boy, do we have something from last year? We got tons! Check these out 👇
06
Are there going to be any Show Matches, like last year?
You bet, but this year we call it the Celebrity Tournament! This tournament is played by some of Sweden's top gamers and influencers, on the customized maps of Red Bull Flick. The celebrities are TBA... 🤩
You can watch it all on Twitch.
07
What are the important dates I need to know?
The celebrity tournament will be something else, we promise.
- TBA - Celebrity Tournament
These are the dates for the Swedish qualifiers. Bring your best friend and see if you can make it to the top!
- October 1 - Qualifier 1
- October 2 - Qualifier 2
- October 8 - Qualifier 3
- October 9 - Qualifier 4
- October 15 - Qualifier 5
- October 16 - Qualifier 6
- October 22 - Qualifier 7
- October 23 - Qualifier 8
The top 16 teams from the qualifiers will battle it out at the Swedish National Group Stage. From there, 8 teams will go through to the Swedish National Final.
- October 29 - Swedish National Group Stage
- November 5 - Swedish National Final - Offline at Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm
The winners of the Swedish National Final gets a spot at the World Championship in Copenhagen.
- November 16-20 - World Championship
08
Can I win anything?
Besides the immense glory? Sure you can 👇
- The Swedish winner will get a trip to Copenhagen and have a chance to compete against the pro teams for a price pool of €50.000.
- On each Swedish qualifier we will have €4000 worth of gear from Xtrfy and 96 Red Bull case drops together with MaxGaming.
- On Esportal we will create something called a ladder and the one who plays the most games will win a computer from AMD.
