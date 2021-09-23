All you need to know: 2v2 CS:GO tournament Red Bull Flick

Following last year's amazing tournament , Red Bull Flick is finally back. Once again we get to witness some of Sweden's (and the world's) best amateur players competing in a new, exciting and unique format. Can you mimic the success of the reigning Swedish Champions Magic Duo and represent Sweden in the Helsinki Pro Invitational on November 20th ?

If you like CS:GO, you will love this unique 2v2 tournament - so what are you waiting for? This is a journey you don't want to miss! Grab your wingman and sign up HERE !

Red Bull Flick 2021

01 What is Red Bull Flick?

Red Bull Flick is a yearly Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament that saw its beginnings in 2019, where amateurs and semi-pros participate in epic 2v2 battle on customized maps made specifically for the competition. In Red Bull Flick 2020 we saw 45,000 participants from over 30 different countries - this year we plan to go ever bigger. Red Bull Flick Sweden is going to be played firstly on a national level with eight qualifiers, which culminates in the Swedish Finals, to decide which duos are going to represent Sweden in the International tournament.

The Swedish Finals will be hosted by Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm 🔥

Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm © Adrian Berggren

02 What's the format?

The most unique thing about Red Bull Flick is the 2v2 format. Instead of the normal 5v5 that you're used to, Red Bull Flick is all about that partnership with your mate and the fast-flowing action of smaller and more easily accessible maps - only made possible with the thrilling 2v2 format. The game mode for Red Bull Flick is Capture Points - conquer the points and defend them as long as you can. All matches in the tournament are played on custom made maps created specifically for Red Bull Flick.

This tournament was one of the funniest 2v2 tournaments we have ever played. The overall experience was very, very positive and it was a couple of really fun days while the tournament lasted. MagicDuo, winners of Red Bull Flick Sweden 2020

03 Customized maps?

Red Bull have, together with some extremely talented map editors, designed 8 different maps specifically for the 2v2 Flick format. The tournament starts on the planet BU-11, 5 maps where the qualifiers will be played on. To keep it all fresh and competitive, the playoffs will introduce 3 new maps - the battle arenas of the space station Wi-nG:5. You can find AND download all of them HERE !

Red Bull Flick City Palace © Red Bull Red Bull Flick Control Room © Red Bull Red Bull Flick Digital Archives © Red Bull Red Bull Flick Sky Platform © Red Bull Wi-nG:5 Lobby © Red Bull Playoff map 1: Wi-nG:5 Dex © Red Bull Playoff Map 2: Wi-nG:5 Flux © Red Bull Playoff Map 3: Wi-nG:5 T3L-P0RT © Red Bull

04 When and what are the National Qualifiers, National Playoffs and the Swedish Finals?

The road to the Helsinki Pro Invitational is an exciting one. It all starts off with 8 offline qualifiers , where the top 2 teams from every qualifier proceed to the National Playoffs.

Qualifier 1: 2/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 2: 3/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 3: 9/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 4: 10/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 5: 16/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 6: 17/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 7: 23/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

Qualifier 8: 24/10 - Check in 17:00 - Start 18:00

The top 16 teams from the qualifiers will battle it out in the Swedish National Playoffs . From there, 8 teams will go through to the Swedish Finals.

National Playoffs: 30 October

The Swedish Finals will be played offline at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. This is the real deal. The top 3 teams in the Swedish Finals will head over to our neighbors in the east - Helsinki, Finland - to play in the Nordic Finals.

Swedish Finals: 5 November - Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm

Red Bull Flick Sweden © Red Bull

05 When and what are the Nordic Finals and the Helsinki Pro Invitational?

The top 3 Swedish teams will compete against their rivals from Norway, Denmark and Finland in the Nordic Finals in Helsinki. The winner of the Nordic Finals will get an invitation to the Grande Finale, the Helsinki Pro Invitational.

Nordic Finals: 19 November - Helsinki

If you get all the way to the Helsinki Pro Invitational you're among the best of the best 2v2 CS:GO players in the world. Besides playing against the best non-professionals in the world, you'll get the chance to play against the elite top teams G2 Esports , ENCE , OG Esports , Team Spirit and Furia .

Helsinki Pro Invitational - 20 November

06 Who can participate?

Do you have a Swedish passport? Are you not playing in a professional team? Are you 16 or older? If YES on all of the above - register now and GLHF!

07 How do I register?

Easy peasy, just create an account on ESPORTAL and choose the qualifier that suits you the best!

Red Bull Flick finals is Live! © Red Bull

08 The Show Matches - when and what are they?

The Show Matches are awesome 2v2 Red Bull Flick format games played by professional teams from the Swedish Elitserien . Watch them LIVE on Red Bull SE's Twitch channel!

Prima VS Lemondogs - 23/9 - 20:00-22:00

TBA - 2/10 - 13:00-16:00

TBA - 23/10 - 13:00-16:00

09 What can I win?

Apart from the glory of being the best non-professional 2v2 team in the world AND showcase your skills on an international level with the possibility to go pro afterwards? A lot of things !

Play against some of the best teams in the world ( G2 Esports , OG Esports , ENCE , Team Spirit and Furia ) at the Helsinki Pro Invitational.

All inclusive trips to Stockholm and Helsinki.

€500 worth of skins in EVERY Swedish qualifier.

€50,000 worth of goods! Including SteelSeries AEROX 3 Gaming mouse, AOC 24G2 /BK monitor, FACEIT Points and a lot more!

Will your team win Red Bull Flick? © Nuri Yılmazer

Join in on the fun and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community 👇

Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 📖

redbullgaming on Instagram 🌄

Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Discord 🎮