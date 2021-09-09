All you need to know: Jössefors Pump Track World Champs Qualifier

This is a race that suits all kinds of riders so whether you are young or old, a beginner or an expert, a BMXer or a mountain biker, make sure you join the party and register to the event here.

See you on the 19th of September!

Highlights: Järvsö Red Bull Pump Track Worlds Qualifier 2019

01 What is the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships?

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is a global racing series with qualifier events stretching from Sweden to Lesotho . Much thanks to the series, the race format has grown huge in the last couple of years and, as of 2019, is a part of UCI umbrella.

The format is simple: you pump your way around a specially-build track that consist of an infinity loop of rollers and corners. The fastest person around the loop wins. A concept that suits all kinds of riders and disciplines - if you can ride a bike, you can ride a pump track.

The Top 4 from each race qualify for the big final, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal on the 15th of October 2021. It will be a chance to race against some of the best riders in the world and fight for the prestigious rainbow stripe jersey.

Elina Davidsson pumping away during the final World Championships in 2019. © Dan Griffiths

In 2019, the Pump Track World Championship Qualifier hosted its first Scandinavian race in Järvsö, Sweden. A weekend that saw just short of a 100 racers, and a record-breaking 21 women, take on the challenge. A huge success and a great weekend of two-wheeled fun.

02 When and where is the 2021 Swedish Qualifier round?

The newly built track in Jössefors in Arvika will stand host to the 2021 Swedish qualifier round on the 19th of September 2021.

The brand new pump track in Jössefors, Sweden. © Velosolutions Scandinavia

03 What is the track in Jössefors like?

Jössefors is the latest community to receive a full-blown Velosolutions Pump Track, featuring some of Sweden’s biggest turns and a host of challenging sections. The 215-meter long pump track covers over 1700 square meters of surface and is both fast and technical with seven berms and big rollers. It also includes a fun jump line, a ton of transfers and an additional 65-meter long kids loop next to the big pump track.

The course is slightly more technical than the one in Järvsö as it has steeper and higher berms and is a good example of what you can expect during the big final in Lisbon, Portugal.

It’s a brand new track finish just a couple of weeks ago in mid-august and has been organised by the local football and bike club Jössefors IK and funded by Allmänna Arvsfonden and Arvika Kommun.

The track has 7 big berms and lots of rollers... © Veloslutions Scandinavia

... and transfers. © Velosolutions Scandinavia

I believe the level of riding has increased a lot in the last few years. There are more asphalt pump track in Sweden and they have been heavily used by all kinds of riders. The track in Jössefors will definitely test the technical skills of the riders and I expect some exciting duels between experienced mountain bikers and young BMXers. Johan Lindström, Velosolutions Scandinavia

04 Who can race?

Anyone over 17 (born 2004 and older) can race in the World Championship qualifier event. Riders aged 10-16 can participate in a youth race held on Saturday the 14th on the exact same course.

05 What kind of race format is it?

A race day is normally divided into three sessions: practice, timed solo runs and knock-out heats. The exact format for Jössefors depends on how many participants there are on the day.

Nevertheless, each rider will get a timed solo run which determines if you qualify for the main race. Then the riders go on to knock-out heats where two riders go head to head on the pump track, with the fastest rider moving on to the next round. It continues like that until you have two riders in a final, where the fastest rider takes home the big win.

An exciting format for both racers and spectators.

In Järvsö, riders started on opposite sides on the pump track. © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

06 Where do I register?

You register over on the official Red Bull UCI Pump track World Championship website.

07 Who qualifies to the big final in Lisbon?

The top 4 men and women qualify for the big final which will be held in Lisbon on the 15th of October 2021. The winners of each qualifier event will have their flight and accommodation paid for to attend the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Final.

Your top 3 fastest pump track ladies in Sweden in 2019. © Emrik Jansson

In 2019, seven Swedish riders went on to race the Pump track final which was then held in Bern, Switzerland. Read all about their experience here.

08 What equipment do I need?

a bike: preferably a hardtail or BMX

a helmet: a full-face helmet is mandatory

kneepads and gloves are highly recommended

remember that you have to use flat pedals and not clipped-in pedals.

09 Can I be a beginner?

Whether you’ve ridden pump tracks before or never ever put your wheels in one, this is a competition for all levels and all kinds of riders. So don’t be afraid to try it out. Pump tracks are a great way to improve your skills and push your limits by working on your basic bike skills like pumping and cornering. As a beginner, you might not have a shot at qualifying for the big final, but you have a great shot at improving your race time and your skills, whilst meeting lots of new friends. It’s 100% worth the go.

Hanna Jonsson takes on pump track racing for the very first time.