All you need to know about Red Bull Solo Q

What's Red Bull Solo Q?

Red Bull Solo Q is the ultimate 1v1 League of Legends tournament where players duel their way to victory on the Rift. The competition is international and 29 countries across the world are battling to become the World Champions. For that to happen a national champion has to be crowned, the best player a country can muster will participate in the International Finals. Last year over 25.000 registrants from all over the world participated in the tournament - sign up here and claim your spot.

However, there's a twist. You might be used to playing 5v5 under normal rules. In Solo Q, it's 1v1. To win, you either need to earn 'First Blood!', destroy your opponents tower or kill 100 creeps. Choose the tactic that suits your playstyle the best.

There are three stages of the Red Bull Solo Q tournament: National Qualifiers & Finals, Regional Finals and World Finals. Additional International Online Qualifiers and a Last-Chance Qualifier will be held leading into the World Finals as well.

What's the National Qualifiers & Finals?

To be able to represent your country in the World Finals, you first need to be crowned the Swedish champion . During the month of September, we'll have 8 online qualifiers . The 8 winners of each one of these qualifiers gets to compete in the Swedish Finals at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. The winner of the Swedish Finals goes straight to the World Finals.

What's the World Finals?

The World Finals is where the best 1v1 duelists from every country, all over the world, are competing on the big stage - and in the end crowned the Solo Q Champion and lift the desired trophy. The best 1v1 duelists from all the participating countrys meet in Germany (city and arena are being discussed due to the current circumstances) for three days of competitions, events and fun.

What are the International Online Qualifier and Last-Chance Qualifier?

If you weren't able to show everyone that you're actually the best duelist out there, you can get a second chance. More information will follow!

When will Red Bull Solo Q take place?

The Swedish Qualifiers and Finals are from September 5th - October 17th .

Qualifier 1: 5/9

Qualifier 2: 6/9

Qualifier 3: 12/9

Qualifier 4: 13/9

Qualifier 5: 19/9

Qualifier 6: 20/9

Qualifier 7: 26/9

Qualifier 8: 27/9

National final: 17/10

Red Bull Solo Q World Final: TBA

Where will Red Bull Solo Q take place?

The Swedish qualifiers will take place online . The 8 best players from the qualifiers will compete at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm . The winner of the Swedish Finals will head to Germany to represent Sweden in the World Finals.

What's the prize?

The 8 finalists from the Swedish qualifiers will get an all-expenses-paid trip to Stockholm to compete in the Swedish Finals and, except for the amazing experience of competing on a world stage in Germany, the winner from the Swedish Finals will also get an all-expenses-paid trip to the World Finals.

Additional prizes for the top 3's in the Swedish Finals are:

10.000 SEK + AOC Gaming Monitor 5000 SEK 2500 SEK

Last but definitely not the least: the winner of the World Finals will get to experience the 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event firsthand! The winner will participate in the League's annual end-year celebration alongside some of the biggest stars in League of Legends history, play in showcases and attending exclusive parties. Surely, every gamers dream.

The rules?

Game mode: 1v1, Blind Pick

Winner is the first to: First Blood, destroy a tower, get 100 creep score

Map: Summoner's Rift

Read the complete ruleset here .

What are the requirements to participate?

You must be at least 16 years old to compete.

You're only allowed to participate in one country's qualifier. (you can retry in the International Online Qualifiers or in the Last-Chance Qualifier, though)

You have to hold valid travel documents.

You must have a League of Legends account in good standing.

How do I join?

It's very easy, just sign up here . Join our Discord here .

What about Covid-19?

We are actively monitoring the situation. Our intent is to host the Swedish Finals at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm and the World Finals at an arena in Germany, but as we follow the guidelines, adjustments might be needed. Stay tuned for updates .