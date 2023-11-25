How to land the world’s first backcountry front flip on a snowmobile

Pushing limits is a big statement, but it’s definitely the right one to use when describing Swedish backcountry snowmobiler Andreas Bergmark . Always eager to try the next big trick, this Skellefteå born and bred daredevil is currently on a mission. In late spring he became the first one to land a backcountry front flip on a snowmobile. A trick that’s been on his mind for several years and once his mind was set on achieving it, there was no stopping him. Here's how it all went down.

Andreas Bergmark living the upside-down life © Anton Enerlöv / Red Bull Content Pool

01 The great idea

It has been done in a ramp before, but never in the backcountry. People have tried and failed and maybe that is what enticed Andreas in the first place.

“I’ve been thinking about it for probably five years. Me and my mates have talked about it, mostly for fun, and thrown some ideas around. How would it work? How would we do it? Would this work? That kind of stuff”, says Andreas.

He isn’t the first snowmobiler to have the idea. It’s been done in a ramp before: Heath Frisby did a snowmobile front flip during an X Games competition back in 2012 and Tyler Pynnonen landed it to a mobile lander during a Nitro Circus show in 2017. Doing it in the backcountry, however, is different. More complex and less calculated.

Andreas is currently on a mission to land five big tricks © Anton Enerlöv / Red Bull Content Pool

“I did my research and got in touch with Pynnonen to get some pointers”, Andreas says and explains that he believed that as it’d been done in a ramp it should be doable in the backcountry. “A front flip in the backcountry is not something you can really train for, you either do it or you don’t. For those who’ve done it on a ramp they’ve been able to train for it in a foam pit before taking on to a “real” landing, but that doesn’t work in the backcountry”.

If it's doable in a ramp, it should be doable in the backcountry. But people have tried in the past and failed. Andreas Bergmark

So, what is the difference between a ramp and doing it in the wild? Well, first you’ve got to find the perfect spot, with a good amount of snow. The run in has to generate enough speed and the take-off has to be both steep enough and packed to perfection in order to get the response needed to initiate the flip. Like Andreas mentions, you can’t really train for it as there are so many different variables: the location, the snow, the one-off build. It’s just not replicable in a controlled environment like with a manmade ramp where the angle and length of the jump can always be made the same.

BBQs in the wild always taste better © Anton Enerlöv

02 The perfect spot

The prefect place was easy to find. Riksgränsen in the north of Sweden is where most of the Swedish snowmobile community gathers in late spring. “Everyone who sends jumps is up there that time of year and I thought I’d be really good fun to do it when so many people are there. You can all hang out, bbq some burgers, do something out of it.”

Whilst Riksgränsen was an easy location to decide on, the prefect spot was harder to find. The lack of snow this year meant that many of the spots that Andreas had had in mind didn’t work - the mountainside had started to show and there were plenty of rocks in the landing. Eventually though, after a full day scouting, Andreas found a site that would work.

“I’ve visualized it all in my head the months leading up to it; what I need to make it work. Finding something that ticks all the boxes in the wild can be a little tricky. This spot wasn’t perfect but was good enough that I could work around things.”

Andreas had a solid crew around him on the day © Anton Enerlöv Every spring snowmobile enthusiasts gather up in Riksgränsen © Anton Enerlöv / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Making it happen

Once the spot was locked in, all it took was a morning’s work from Andreas and his friends to build the inrun and takeoff. “I got help from so many people. We were digging, packing and salting the takeoff to get it has hard as possible. Then we rigged the cameras and were ready to send it after lunch”.

I repeat the trick in my head, down to the smallest detail. So when I decide to do it in reality, I’ve already done it a thousand times in my head. Andreas Bergmark

The crew in the middle of the building process © Aton Enerlöv

Andreas has an ability to visualize a trick long before it’s happened: from what the jump needs to look like, to the motion of the trick itself. He visualizes it over and over and over again: driving into the jump, putting on the brakes to initiate the movement, throwing the body weight forward. “I repeat the trick in my head, down to the smallest detail. So when I decide to do it in reality, I’ve already done it a thousand times in my head and the body reacts accordingly. It’s almost like preparing my muscle memory in advance for what it needs to do”.

It's also a way to turn off the nerves and focus on the task at hand: “I know I’m about to do something dangerous, but when I’ve decided to do it, I just put the nerves to one side. Otherwise, it can become problematic, nerves can make you lose control.”

So, with the jump ready, cameras turned on and nerves turned off, Andreas went for it. A thousand tries in his head and one try in real life was all it took for him to nail the trick.

04 The best feeling

Landing a trick that you’ve been thinking about for five years is one big feeling: a sense of relief, adrenaline, happiness, and pride.

“It almost went too easy! It was so perfect it almost felt silly. I mean, it is such a difficult trick. People have tried it and failed. Then for me to try it once and nail it, it’s pretty hard to understand!”, Andreas remembers it well. He describes it as taking off a backpack, a huge relief, like your shoulders can relax. And at the same time, feeling really, really good and being able to just sit back and enjoy the moment. “You can relax, eat a burger, and just feel good about it all”.

Andreas has always had a love for going big, both on dirt and snow © Anton Enerlöv / Red Bull Content Pool

I guess with this trick I feel like, wow, now I’m one of the riders who I would have looked up too in the past. Andreas Bergmark

Whilst Andreas has done many impressive things on a snowmobile, he does agree that nailing a world first is a special feeling. A sense of accomplishment in his career: “As a kid I’ve looked up to famous snowmobilers who’ve pushed limits and done some sick stuff. I guess with this trick I feel like, wow, now I’m one of the riders who I would have looked up too in the past. That’s a pretty spectacular feeling”.

05 Ticking off “The Big 5”

The front flip is part of a bigger project called “The Big 5”, a passion project for Andreas who is eager to bring back longer-format films and episodes to the snowmobile community. “Instagram and social media is great but I really miss the longer format stuff and this project is a way to bring it back”, Andreas explains. An opportunity to do something unique, like sending five insane jumps and tricks, and making a series about it.

Catch episodes one to three here, and keep your eyes peeled for the final chapters in the near future. All Andreas has to do, is go out and nail a couple of more impossible tricks this winter. Knowing how spectacular trick number three was, aka the front flip, it’s bound to be a wild and exciting ride.

Andreas eyeing up his next big trick - we can't wait to see what it is! © Anton Enerlöv / Red Bull Content Pool