Heavy load: What it's like being a filmer on a ridiculously long expedition

One of 12 peaks of the project © Martin Olsson

Skiing all twelve peaks above 2000 meters in Sweden is a huge feat to accomplish in a lifetime, but to do them all in one continuous push without snowmobiles or helicopters is a different beast altogether. This was the mission that Jackie Paaso and her crew set out to do last winter. An extraordinary expedition that goes above and beyond most other tasks done in Sweden in recent history.

We all know that the athletes in front of the lens need to perform, but what about the filmer? In a case like this, the filmmaker has to carry all of the equipment that the others have to take while at the same time bringing all of the tools needed to capture and film the story. In other words, the filmer needs to be a sharp winter athlete to keep up with the group when hauling sleds in the valley, climbing sketchy ridges up the mountains, or descending steep and icy couloirs. Not only does he have to do them, but he also has to film them.

The crew © Martin Olsson

Martin Olson is a photographer and filmmaker based in the heart of the Swedish ski scene, Åre.

With a background in catalog and image production in Stockholm, it's safe to say that these missions are a bit of a career change.

We sat down with him to get a glimpse into just how he manages a regular day at the office, or shall we say in the mountains?

This is Sweden. Read that again. © Martin Olsson

How did you prepare for the expedition?

You know, I should have put more training in before going out on this expedition. Learning the dad-life with a newborn simultaneously as trying to get in shape for a mission like this wasn't an easy task. Luckily I live just at the foot of the mountain, and it has allowed me to sneak away for late-night training. I should have put more hours into preparing my body, though. But that's easy to say afterward.

Camp-goals © Martin Olsson

Was there any time during the expedition where you felt that you should have had more time on skis or at climbing?

Haha, all the time. You are comparing yourself with the elite here.

Norhern lights - a guarantee if you're on a hellbent mission like this © Martin Olsson

What's the most challenging part about filming a story like this?

I can tell you this much: It's tricky!

Jackie Paaso in the zone © Martin Olsson

The film details many of the struggles we face in our daily lives. How do you capture this as a filmmaker?

My job as a filmmaker is to be a neutral observer and document the group's journey throughout this expedition. I simply focused on my work whilst trying to capture this story to the best extent possible. In some sense, leaving the decision-making process to the team, thus not adding my voice in matters other than directly film-related, was a good thing. This took me out of the picture per design and gave me time to focus on the film.

So you completely trusted the team to take care of the safety and the planning?

I trusted them regarding safety, like technical climbing, route choices, and snow conditions. They all have excellent mountain knowledge and experience. I needed to be involved in some parts of the overall planning to be sure I would get the shots I needed.

I felt very comfortable with them regarding safety decisions and saw it as an opportunity to learn how they think. After all, the people in this film are literally working with keeping people safe in the mountains.

Yuck © Martin Olsson

Any advice for filmmakers who would like to follow in your footsteps?

It is pretty easy to end up in a spiral where you only do the same jobs for clients. I have found that I need to do a passion project every once in a while where I focus on doing something that I want to work towards in the future. Actually, one such project, a portrait of Reine Barkered, laid the groundwork for this project.

In essence, you need to work on your craft in a way that takes you towards your ultimate goal. Sometimes that is through paid work with clients, and other times pure passion projects where you set the direction.

Thanks for chatting with us. Looking forward to seeing what the future holds for you

The man with the gear © Martin Olsson

MARTIN'S GEAR

Cameras

Canon R5 - primary camera

Canon 5D MK IV- timelapses

Panasonic GH5 - Backup

Mavic 2 Pro - Drone

Lenses:

EF 16-35

EF 24-105

RF 70-200

The juice banks:

YETI 500X Power Bank

230V inverter

Flexible Solar Panels

And last, but certainly not least: The movie.

