Checking out Åre’s new XC trails & future plans

Well, quite a lot actually. Foremost, the trial building crew has been busy with the new XC arena over in Björnen so we decided to go try out their latest flow trail Graniten and check in with the trial builders out on the job.

CHECKING OUT ÅRE XC ARENA

Tobias Liljeroth enjoying one flowy berm after the other on Graniten. © Hanna Jonsson

It is a crisp, sunny afternoon in September when we head out to see what the trail crew has been up to in Björnen, Åre’s new-ish hotspot for XC riding. Never having been before, what’s striking is how much it reassembles a “ski area” - there are maps over the trails, a “trail pass” machine, a skills area, a kids area and you can see that a small, yet vibrant, trail center has been created on the hillside close to Åre. We see people on all kinds of bikes, from XC whips to Enduro rigs and even a city bike with a full pannier setup.

Anyway, it is clear that it’s a place where all kinds of riders go to get a few laps of exercise. We start by pedaling up the easy trail Mineralen and Kopparn that in turn leads us on to the blue flow trail Stubinen. It sends us down some easy, well-built corners before we sneak through some trail barriers and head on to the completely new, and not yet open, trail Graniten. Side note, we don’t tend to jump over barriers and ride closed trails as it is an absolute no-no, but the trail builders gave us permission, so we were all in the green.

Remember to get your trail pass before heading out on the trails. © Hanna Jonsson

THE MOST PHOTO-FRIENDLY CORNER

Graniten is their latest addition to their expanding XC network and it feels more like a bike park flow trail than anything else. Wide and flowy, with big banked berms and even a few tabletop jumps, it is the perfect link between XC and bike park. It is almost like an easy version of the “Cobra” trail that opened last year in Åre Bike park. Also, Graniten might just have Åre’s most photogenic bike corner. Ever.

How about that for a view? © Hanna Jonsson

“We think this trail will see a lot of traffic and prepare riders for taking the next step in their riding. It prepares you for riding the flow trails that we have in the bike park”, Gustav Sandström , one of the trail builders explain. He, Victor Larsson and Richard Richardsson are currently working on creating the last three corners before the track will be complete and hopefully open for business.

“Yea, it depends on the weather, but if we don’t get too much rain we hope to be able to open it this autumn”.

MORE ADVANCED TRAILS?

The trail crew, lead by Niklas Jacobsson , has been busy bees since Åre announced its trail expansion last summer, and they are now working on their 8th trail, the 4th one this year, in Björnen’s XC arena. To accommodate for beginner riders, the focus has been on building easy green and blue trails, but with most of them up and running, the trail crew are now moving on to slightly more difficult trails, Graniten being one of them.

There can be a pretty big difference between a blue trail and a blue trail. Victor Larsson

The people behind the new trail. © Hanna Jonsson

“There can be a pretty big difference between a blue trail and a blue trail. The colour, and level of difficulty, can include quite a wide spectrum. For example, Graniten is a step up from the other blue flow trail Serpentinen as the berms are bigger, the speed faster and there are even a few jumps ”, Victor explains.

Gustav adds that they are currently looking at the possibility of adding some blue technical trails, some reds and even maybe a black trail to the repertoire: “But it won’t be a bike park red and black trail of course, it’s XC/Enduro gradings, so it is easier.”

Victor Larsson and Gustav Sandström. © Hanna Jonsson

HOW TO BUILD A SUSTAINABLE TRAIL

While we’re chatting away about trails, plans and how awesome it is that money is being put into biking, Richard is busy shifting dirt with a digger behind us and pretty quickly a big berm starts to take shape. But how do you build a trail that lasts, especially one like Graniten that is expected to see a lot of traffic?

“First of all we walk around, scoping the terrain where we want to build. Then we use a clinometer to make sure the trail gets the correct gradient, as each level of difficulty - green, blue, red, black - have to stay within a certain percentage”, Gustav explains and says that Graniten has a downhill gradient between 6 and 7 percent.

How do you build a berm to last? © Hanna Jonsson

In terms of building the trail, the crew tend to create a small uphill just before each corner so that riders naturally loose speed before entering a corner. That way riders don’t have to break and break bumps are avoided. They’ve also made sure to create proper bankings in the corners to accommodate for both beginner and advanced riders.

Tobias Liljeroth enjoying sunshine and biking. © Hanna Jonsson

“ Think of the berm as a bowl. In the bottom, it’s completely flat where beginners, who rarely use the berm, can ride. Then it gets steeper and increasingly carved out in banking so that it becomes fun for advanced riders who can use it and carry speed through it.”

As for water - a fair few water drops tends to fall from the sky in this part of the world - it is led into drums that are placed in the ground every so often, to collect it and lead it off the trail. “That way we avoid small rivers being created that might destroy the trail”, Victor says.

MORE PEOPLE ON MTB

It’s impressive seeing the ground being transformed infront of us into a playground for bikes. Another new trail in an area where you can see how much effort is being put into creating something for mountain bikers. While focus here is on easy trails for the whole family, it is a fun place to swoosh around as a more experienced rider as well. The perfect warmup before a day in the park (or even closer by, the famous Enduro trail Våfflan) or teach your buddy who’s just got into biking the basics before hitting up the more hectic bike park.

This is definitely a place that makes mountain biking more accessible and gets more people (both kids and adults) on to two wheels.

Autumn in Åre is pretty awesome. © Hanna Jonsson