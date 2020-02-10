Mondo Duplantis: Behind the jump
© Adam Klingeteg
The world witnessed the highest pole vault in history as 20-year-old Armand “Mondo” Duplantis soared over the bar at 6.17 meters. But what are the components behind the perfect jump? Search no further
Mondo Duplantis - Behind the jump
Pole vaulting is the most complex athletics discipline out there. By far. You need to master it all: speed, strength, technique and agility. Then top it off with some serious guts to commit.
In this video, Mondo takes you through the critical elements of pole vaulting. Breaking it down in super slow motion. All the stuff that makes him fly.