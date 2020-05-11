What we know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla
© Ubisoft
Ubisoft have confirmed the much anticipated Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This is what we know about the game so far.
Check out Red Bull Gaming on Facebook 🤘
Ubisoft announced the latest game to the franchise last week together with a cinematic trailer. We saw all the familiar viking stuff: beards, longboats, fjords, rituals and fighting - but with an Assassins's Creed-esque touch. And we LOVE it. A game set in the Viking Age will surely set the tone to be a little bit darker and grittier than previous titles Odyssey and Origins. Something that we think will serve the franchise well.
A First Look at the gameplay is also available and, although it's made for the coming Xbox Series X, it looks impressive. Which is a no-brainer, really. Next-gen consoles are after all next-gen consoles. Even though we didn't actually see A LOT of gameplay in the video, we still got a feel of how the game will look like in action. Valhalla is said to be bloodier than previous titles, something the first trailers also show.
What do we know about the actual game?
- In Valhalla, you'll take on the role as the viking Eivor, who leads his/her clan from native Norway to the shores of England in search of a new home. The date is set on 873 - the age of King Alfred the Great of Wessex and the Great Heathen Army.
- The viking leader Eivor can be played as either male or female and is somewhat customizable with different tattoos and warpaint etc. available.
- You get your own longboat (YAY!), which also is customizable.
- A raven is available. Much like the eagles from Odyssey and Origins, this companion will act as a lookout. The devs have stated that the raven will have more abilities than in previous games.
- Valhalla offers new mechanics, such as raids (profitable missions to boost economy) and settlement management (customization of your settlement).
- Eivor and his/her clan will battle the Anglo-Saxons in England and meet legendary vikings to fight alongside with and/or against.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming out on both current and the next-gen consoles (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia and PC) around the holidays 2020.
Make sure to follow Red Bull Gaming on Facebook. The article will be updated as soon as more news about Assassin's Creed Valhalla are being released.